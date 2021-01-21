In Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s drama film based on an emotional true story, ‘Our Friend’, a man drops everything in his life and rushes to his friends’ sides in their time of desperate need. The movie features the acting talents of Dakota Johnson, Casey Affleck, and Jason Segel, who all play friends who are closer than family. It’s a moving tale of friendship, kindness, love, and understanding in the face of unimaginable grief. Just the fact that it’s inspired by real-life events, makes it all the more special as a film. Curious to know more about ‘Our Friend’ and where you can stream it? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Our Friend About?

When Matt and Nicole, a married couple, discover that Nicole’s cancer is terminal, they struggle to find the right words to tell their two little daughters that mommy’s time with them is limited. As they deal with this huge grief, their common best friend Dane, a depressed drifter, moves into their home to take care of the mundane daily tasks like making meals, cleaning up, and driving the kids to school. Dane becomes a pillar of support for his friends and an absolute angel, making life as comfortable for Matt and Nicole as possible. As outsiders chastize him and berate him for crashing indefinitely on their couch, Dane lets the hate roll off his back and continues to find renewed purpose in taking care of his friends and their family.

Is Our Friend on Netflix?

‘Our Friend’ is not on Netflix, but viewers looking for something similar to watch can alternatively check out other tearjerker films such as, ‘Irreplacable You‘, ‘All Together Now‘, and ‘All The Bright Places.’

Is Our Friend on Hulu?

‘Our Friend’ is not available to stream on Hulu, but if you’re looking for movies that feature strong friendships, give ‘Dead Poets Society‘ a try.

Is Our Friend on Amazon Prime?

‘Our Friend’ is available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime as VOD. Interested Prime members can alternatively watch ‘One Night in Miami‘, ‘Herself‘, and ‘Blackbird‘ as well since these movies come free with the Prime subscription.

Where To Watch Our Friend Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime, ‘Our Friend’ is available to buy or rent on the following VOD platforms – iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNOW, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Redbox, DirecTV, Xfinity, Youtube, Alamo, and AMC Theaters.

How To Stream Our Friend For Free?

As of now, ‘Our Friend’ is not available on any of the streaming platforms that offer a free trial and therefore cannot be watched for free. If you want to see ‘Our Friend’, you will have to buy or rent it as VOD. We always suggest our readers to pay for the content they consume.

