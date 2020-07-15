‘Psych’ is a popular detective comedy series about a man who convinces the cops that he’s a psychic and solves crimes with his partner. The show’s popularity led to a television movie titled ‘Psych: The Movie’ in 2017. ‘Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home’ is a sequel to that movie, with several more productions in the pipeline.

‘Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home’ actually sees the character of Lassie occupying a major role. He had been missing in ‘Psych: The Movie’ since actor Timothy Omundson had had a stroke before the film’s shooting. The movie had to be rewritten without him. However, in the sequel, he is “brought back” in an epic fashion, with the writers setting a premise around the actor’s recovery.

Lassie is depicted to have been shot at the start of the film. At the recovery clinic, he begins to notice strange things. He thinks that there might be a ghostly presence in the clinic. Hence, Shaun and Gus get to work!

Is Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home on Netflix?

“Netflix and Chill” has become a globally popular phrase. One just needs to hear that phrase to know how powerful a brand Netflix has become. The streaming platform leads the industry and it is hard to imagine it having started humbly as a DVD rental store. The streaming platform today hosts some of the most popular original productions as well as prominent third-party productions. Unfortunately, ‘Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home’ cannot be streamed on Netflix. Instead, you can check out this list of best African-American comedy movies on Netflix.

Is Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home on Prime?

The Amazon ecosystem is filled with a lot of services that can be availed with a Prime membership. One of them is Prime Video. Similar to Netflix, Prime Video hosts various notable originals alongside third-party movies and TV shows as well. It is the closest competitor that Netflix has. Unfortunately, ‘Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home’ cannot be streamed on Prime Video. Instead, you can check out this list of best comedy movies on Amazon Prime.

Is Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home on Hulu?

Hulu is yet another streaming platform that has managed to do well with consistent original productions and engaging third-party productions. However, ‘Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home’ is not available on Hulu. Instead, you may read this list of funniest movies on Hulu.

Where to Stream Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home?

With ‘Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home’ being unavailable on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime, several viewers would have wondered where it can be watched. Don’t worry, it can be watched on Peacock. You can subscribe to the new streaming service from NBC at $4.99/per month. New users will also get a seven-day free trial of Peacock Premium

Where to Watch Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home For Free?

We encourage our users to pay for the art that they consume. However, if you have Comcast or Cox Cable, you can get Peacock Premium for free with which you may watch ‘Psych 2: Lassie Comes Home.’

