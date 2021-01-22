‘Psycho Goreman’ is a delightfully ridiculous, absurdist horror-comedy that follows the story of two kids who unwittingly find and awaken an evil extraterrestrial warlord. The film knowingly plays like B-movie schlock and embraces its “spoofy” vibe as it churns out joke after joke based on trope-y 80s-era gore films. Completely free of any deep or profound themes, ‘Psycho Goreman’ is a film that does not take itself too seriously and wants the same from its audience. It’s meant to be enjoyed purely as the unadulterated, trashy fun that it is. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Psycho Goreman’ and where you can stream it? We’ve got you covered.

What is Psycho Goreman About?

Two precocious siblings, Luke and Mimi, find an ancient gemstone that resurrects an ancient alien tyrant. The kids can use the gemstone to control the alien overlord who likes to call himself the Archduke of Nightmares. The siblings rechristen him Psycho Goreman (or PG for short). When other extraterrestrial enemies converge on their little town, Luke and Mimi must get PG to rip the offending aliens to shreds or risk losing their lives.

Is Psycho Goreman on Netflix?

‘Psycho Goreman’ is not available to stream on Netflix, but people looking for something similar should check out other goofy horror-comedies like ‘Killer Klowns From Outer Space‘ and ‘Little Evil.’

Is Psycho Goreman on Hulu?

‘Psycho Goreman’ is not streaming on Hulu presently, but interested viewers can alternatively watch ‘The Cabin in the Woods‘ or ‘Ghost Team,’ which are other great horror-comedies.

Is Psycho Goreman on Amazon Prime?

‘Psycho Goreman’ cab be rented or purchased as VOD on Amazon Prime. If you’re looking for similar films that are included with your Prime subscription, you can check out ‘The Selling‘ and ‘Anna and the Apocalypse.’

Where To Watch Psycho Goreman Online?

‘Psycho Goreman’ is available to buy or rent on the following video-on-demand platforms – iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNOW, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Redbox. The virtual theater, The Loft Cinema, is also streaming ‘Psycho Goreman’ on-demand.

How To Stream Psycho Goreman For Free?

As of now, ‘Psycho Goreman’ is not available on any of the streaming websites that offer a free trial. It can only be streamed as VOD currently. So if you want to watch ‘Psycho Goreman,’ you’ll have to pay online to either rent or purchase it. As a general practice, we advise our readers to always pay for the content they consume.

