‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ or ‘Re: Zero − Starting Life in Another World’ is an isekai fantasy anime that centers on the story of Subaru Natsuki, a NEET from modern-day Japan who finds himself transported to a fantasy land. The series has complicated and morally dubious characters and a layered plot that makes the story hard to predict and keeps the audience on their toes. Apart from a nuanced lead, the show is filled with greatly-written supporting characters that make up its exciting universe. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Re: Zero Kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu’ and where you can stream it? We’ve got you covered.

What is Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World About?

When Subaru Natsuki travels to a fantasy world, he finds that he has the unfortunate supernatural ability to return from death. Still, he must start from zero every time he is resurrected since time is reversed each time. As the story unfolds, Natsuki finds friends, makes enemies, and falls in love with “Satella,” a girl whose real name is Emilia. Based on the Japanese novel series by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shin’ichirō Ōtsuka, ‘Re: Zero’ debuted its first episode on April 4, 2016, and since then, has garnered a loyal fan-following across the globe.

Is Re: Zero Season 2 on Netflix?

‘Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World’ is not available to stream on Netflix as of now, but anime lovers can alternatively check out other shows such as ‘The Seven Deadly Sins‘ and/or ‘No Game No Life.’

Is Re: Zero Season 2 on Hulu?

‘Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World’ is not on Hulu, but another similar anime series that you can watch instead is ‘By the Grace of the Gods‘. ‘Sword Art Online‘ is also a good alternate watch.

Is Re: Zero Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

‘Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World’ is not part of the free content that comes with the Prime subscription. You can buy or rent previous episodes on Prime’s VOD platform.

Where To Watch Re: Zero Season 2 Online?

‘Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World’ is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Both these platforms require an active subscription.

How To Stream Re: Zero Season 2 For Free?

You can watch ‘Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World’ for free during the 14-day trial period that both Crunchyroll and Funimation offer their first-time subscribers. We do recommend paying for the content you consume.

