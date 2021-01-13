Where To Stream Redo of Healer?

In ‘Redo of Healer’ (also known as ‘Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi’ or simply, ‘Kaiyari’), an enslaved and exploited healing magician goes back in time to redo his life and take revenge on those who betrayed him. It is based on Rui Tsukiyo’s revenge-themed fantasy light novel series of the same name. The dark fantasy series is predicted to be quite controversial, content-wise. Reportedly, there are three versions of the anime – a censored broadcast version that’s suitable for television, a “Redo” version that will be available only for online streaming, and an uncensored “Complete Recovery” version. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Redo of Healer’ and where you can stream it? Here’s all you need to know.

What is Redo of Healer About?

Keyaru, bound by the knowledge that healing magicians cannot fight alone, is enslaved, tortured, and exploited over and over by others. After being downtrodden all his life, Keyaru realizes that healing magic is possibly the strongest kind of magic. Seeking vengeance for those who betrayed him and hoping for a better life for himself, Keyaru turns back time and vows to redo everything.

Is Redo of Healer on Netflix?

‘Redo of Healer’ is not on Netflix, but interested viewers whose tastes run into dark fantasy anime should check out ‘Devilman Crybaby,’ ‘Black Butler‘, and ‘B: The Beginning‘ instead.

Is Redo of Healer on Hulu?

‘Redo of Healer’ is not available to stream on Hulu. People looking for something similar to watch should check out ‘Angels of Death‘ and ‘Afterlost.’

Is Redo of Healer on Amazon Prime?

‘Redo of Healer’ is not currently streaming on Amazon Prime, but there are other similar shows that you can watch instead, like ‘Rage of Bahamut Virgin Soul‘ and ‘Vinland Saga.’

Where To Watch Redo of Healer Online?

‘Redo of Healer’ is available for streaming on HIDIVE with English, Spanish, Danish, Swedish, and Portuguese dubbed versions and/or subtitles present.

How To Stream Redo of Healer For Free?

Luckily for you, HIDIVE offers a 30-day free trial to first-time subscribers, so you have the option of watching at least a few episodes for free. At present, there is no other way to watch ‘Redo of Healer’ for free, other than the month-long free trial. We always request that our readers pay for the content they consume.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime of All Time