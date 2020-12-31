‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is VH1’s Emmy-winning reality series, which has progressed to become one of the highest-rated shows on TV. It has even spawned multiple spinoffs such as ‘RuPaul’s Drag U’, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars’, and ‘RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race’, among others. Apart from the Emmys, it has won several other coveted awards. That being said, have you watched the series yet? If not, it is high time you give it a watch — if you want to indulge in some glitz, glamor, and exceptionally talented drag performances. To help you out further, here is our detailed guide on how to stream ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ online.

What is RuPaul’s Drag Race About?

In this reality competition television series, the titular host, mentor, and lead judge, accompanied by a panel of judges, embarks on his search for “America’s next drag superstar.” We meet a batch of talented drag queens each season and they are given different mini and maxi challenges every week. The panel gives feedback on the performances and the show, overall, follows an elimination format. The one who manages to impress the judges the most is declared as the winner of the season.

Is RuPaul’s Drag Race on Netflix?

The show is available on Netflix in some countries such as the UK, Ireland, Canada, and Indonesia, among others. For American viewers, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ airs on multiple platforms but not on Netflix.

Is RuPaul’s Drag Race on Hulu?

The first six seasons of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ are available on Hulu. The platform might add the later seasons sometime in the future.

Is RuPaul’s Drag Race on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, all of the released seasons are available on Amazon Prime Video for purchase and rent!

Where to Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Online?

You can stream ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ online if you have a subscription to any of these platforms — VH1, CBS, and Logo. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can stream the show on Philo, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. You can additionally rent or buy episodes on Google Play, iTunes, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and YouTube.

Where to Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race Online For Free?

Most of the streaming platforms that host ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ offer a free trial period — which you can use to watch the show without paying a fee. But once the trial run is over, you need to opt for a subscription from several of the offered packages. Other than that, there is no viable option to stream ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ for free. Anyways, we always advise our readers to pay for the content they consume.

