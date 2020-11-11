‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ is a Hindi-language biographical web-series that delves into the actual events that shook India in 1992 when the biggest financial scam of the country was uncovered by stellar journalists and the hard-hitting Central Bureau of Investigation. The show follows the rags-to-riches story of Harshad Mehta, a man whose ambition knew no end and who took Bombay Stock Exchange to dizzying heights before all-consuming hubris caused his catastrophic downfall. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story’ and where you can stream it? We’ve got you covered.

What is Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story About?

A poor but sharp boy from the chawls of Kandivali (lower middle-class community homes in Mumbai) rises steadily in the financial markets until he reaches the very top of the stockbroking game. Harshad Mehta’s big dreams, unbridled greed, and unquenchable ambition take him from the lower rungs of society to a Marine Drive penthouse facing the Arabian Sea. But the corporate biggies dominating the Bombay Stock Exchange are not about to let some outsider come in and take the lion’s share of their prize. And so they take him down, tipping off the media about unethical practices and money laundering that Harshad is involved in. When the CBI steps in, building on the journalists’ investigative story, they uncover the biggest financial scam of all time and the man at the center of it all – Harshad Mehta – becomes their number one target.

