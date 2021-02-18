Directed and written by Tiller Russell, ‘Silk Road’ is a thriller movie on the infamous website Silk Road. The ensemble of the film is led by Nick Robinson, playing the role of the mastermind behind the website, Ross Ulbricht Jason. Other notable members of the cast include Jason Clarke as Richard “Rick” Bowden, and Sandy’s husband and Edie’s father, Alexandra Shipp as Julia, Jimmi Simpson as Chris Talbert, Paul Walter Hauser as Curtis Clark Green, Darrell Britt-Gibson as Rayford, Katie Aselton as Sandy Bowden, Edie’s mother and Rick’s wife, and Lexi Rabe as Edie Bowden, Rick and Sandy’s daughter. The film has an engaging premise based on real events and circumstances. If you are searching for ways to watch the movie, look no further. We have the answers for you.

What is Silk Road About?

Silk Road was a commercial website on the dark web which served as a black market online founded Ross Ulbricht. The platform was used to sell illicit drugs and allowed users to browse anonymously. ‘Silk Road,’ the movie chronicles Ulbricht’s contribution to the founding of Silk Road and his illegal activities, including the drug empire he creates through the platform. It also depicts the thorough investigation carried out by two D.E.A agents that culminate with Ulbricht’s arrest but not before he has caused enough damage. The film encases flashbacks to Ulbricht’s early years as an Austin, Texas boy, while in the present times, the audiences are acquainted with Ulbricht’s life as an online drug-lord. The thrilling chase for the dark web cybercriminal has already acquired average reviews from critics.

Is Silk Road On Netflix?

No, ‘Silk Road’ is not on Netflix as of now. However, if you are interested in indulging in some dark web thrillers, we recommend ‘Cam,’ a film about a girl as comes across a look-alike who is using the girl’s identity on the internet, and ‘How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)’ a drama about two friends launching a massive online drugs business.

Is Silk Road On Hulu?

‘Silk Road’ is currently not on Hulu. Interested audiences may choose to watch ‘Dark Net,’ a documentary about the dark side of the internet.

Is Silk Road On Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime does not have ‘Silk Road’ at this moment. But, if you like, you can watch Keanu Reeves’ ‘Deep Web,’ or the highly acclaimed ‘The Social Network,’ revolving around the origin of Facebook.

Where to Watch Silk Road Online?

‘Silk Road’ is available for buying or renting from the standard VOD websites, including Redbox, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNOW, and DirecTV.

How To Stream Silk Road For Free?

‘Silk Road’ is not available on any platform that offers a free trial period. It is currently only available to buy or rent on the VOD platforms listed.

