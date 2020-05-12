‘Snowpiercer’ is known to be among the best movies helmed by Bong Joon-ho. The widely acclaimed sci-fi thriller gets everything right from an action standpoint and its underbelly of socio-economic themes further complement these. Not to mention, it also boasts a star-studded cast which includes Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, and Song Kang Ho, among other renowned actors. A new TV series adaptation of the movie is now underway, so even if you’ve seen it already, you might want to give it another visit. And to do that, you’ll have to look for relevant streaming platforms to watch it. Well, to make things easier for you, we’ve created a list of all the streamers where you can watch it.

What is Snowpiercer About?

Global warming becomes a growing concern and to prevent the planet from heating up any further, the climate is engineered to bring in favorable conditions for humans. But this technology simply backfires and marks the return of an Ice Age where survival is close to impossible. Only the ones who manage to aboard the Snowpiercer, a circumnavigating advanced train, are mankind’s last survivors. The film revolves around the lives of the poor who live in the back end of the train and barely survive the oppression that is enforced upon them by the powerful. After growing sick of their subpar conditions and the unfair class segregations of their world, the poor start a revolution and set out to take the rich by storm. Little do they know that what lies ahead will completely change their lives.

Is Snowpiercer on Netflix?

Korean cinema is now slowly catching up with the rest of the world and is being very well appreciated for how realistically it handles its themes and subjects. Be it K-dramas or great Korean movies like ‘Train to Busan‘ and ‘Okja,’ Netflix has a vast collection for anyone who wants to ride the K-wave. The good news is that Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Snowpiercer’ is available on Netflix.

Is Snowpiercer on Hulu?

If you happen to be one of those few people who still haven’t watched Bong Joon-ho’s flawless satirical thriller ‘Parasite,’ now would be the best time to watch it since it is available on Hulu. But unfortunately, as of now, ‘Snowpiercer’ is not available on the streaming platform.

Is Snowpiercer on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has some of the best offerings of the post-apocalyptic genre including critically acclaimed films like ‘District 9‘ and ‘A Quiet Place.’ However, ‘Snowpiercer’ is not yet available on the streaming website.

Where Can I Stream Snowpiercer Online?

Apart from all the streaming options that we’ve mentioned above, ‘Snowpiercer’ can also be rented on several platforms in both HD and SD formats. You can rent the movie on Amazon Prime for $3.99, on Apple Store for $3.99, and on Vudu for $3.99. You can also purchase a copy of ‘Snowpiercer’ on Apple Store for $4.99, on Vudu for $4.99, and on Amazon Prime for $9.99.

Is Snowpiercer Out on DVD and BluRay?

If you wish to watch ‘Snowpiercer’ on DVD and BluRay, you can order your copy here.

Can I Stream Snowpiercer for Free?

Although you cannot stream ‘Snowpiercer’ for free on any legit streaming sites, you can rent it a very nominal price on the platforms mentioned above. Moreover, if you haven’t subscribed yet, you can use Netflix free trial to watch ‘Snowpiercer’ for free.

