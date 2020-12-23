‘Soul’ is a 2020 Disney Pixar film that beautifully and poignantly ponders the more profound questions about life, our purpose in it, and the strange sense of unfulfillment that we experience if we do not get to live our dreams. Can we be happy doing something that was never our “calling”? How do we “live” if we cannot achieve what we were born to do? ‘Soul’ is, by far, Pixar’s most imaginative and original story, combining the concept of exploring life’s meaning and purpose like in ‘Wall-E’ and ‘Ratatouille’, with a metaphysical world like in ‘Coco’ and ‘Inside Out’. The film, in a way that young viewers can understand slightly if not fully, seeks answers for the very relatable existential wish for inspiration, and the heartache of not fulfilling your dreams. Curious to know what ‘Soul’ is about and where you can stream it? Here is everything you need to know.

What is Soul About?

Joe is a high school band teacher but he longs to become a professional jazz pianist. Jazz is where his heart lies and Joe is constantly on the hunt for his “big break”. On the very day when Joe gets an important gig playing jazz, he suffers an accident and his soul gets wrenched from his comatose body. Joe’s soul is transported to another realm where other souls are being shepherded towards “the light” and into the Afterlife. He understandably freaks out and escapes to the Beforelife, a metaphysical plane of existence where new souls acquire their personalities before they begin life on Earth. There, Joe meets 22, a soul who does not want to have a life on Earth because they don’t understand what’s so great about it. Joe takes 22 on a journey to experience life and the joys and sorrows that make it worth living, learning a thing or two himself along the way.

Is Soul on Netflix?

‘Soul’ is not on Netflix, but interested viewers can alternatively watch films like ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ and ‘Chicken Little‘ instead.

Is Soul on Hulu?

‘Soul’ is not available to stream on Hulu, but fans of the animated genre can instead check out ‘Rango‘, ‘Bolt‘, and ‘UglyDolls‘.

Is Soul on Amazon Prime?

‘Soul’ is not streaming on Amazon Prime, but you can watch similar films such as ‘Wonder Park‘ and ‘The Son of Bigfoot‘ instead.

Where To Watch Soul Online?

‘Soul’ is exclusively available to stream on Disney Plus, starting December 25, 2020.

How To Stream Soul For Free?

As of right now, it is not possible to stream ‘Soul’ for free. You need to have an active Disney Plus subscription to be able to watch this film online.

