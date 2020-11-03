Where To Watch Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 Online?

As the United States presidential election 2020 draws to a tense close, Americans across the country will await the results with bated breath (which way will Florida swing this time?). Americans can watch TV host and comedian Stephen Colbert react in real-time to the election results as state-by-state voting counts come in. The election special, titled ‘Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020’ (that’s a mouthful!), is going to be a live show, airing on the cable network Showtime on Tuesday, November 03, 2020, at 11 pm ET/ 8 pm PT. For people who are unable to watch it live on TV, don’t worry, you can stream it online as well. Here’s what you need to know.

What is Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 About?

President Trump has recently announced that he will push for an early declaration of the results – an announcement that has the American population super nervous, even as news channels reassure the viewers that results will only be announced when the ballots are counted. After 2016’s disastrous election special (which featured horrified audiences when the results were announced), Stephen Colbert is not afraid to call out the presidential candidate’s nonsense if he tries to declare an early victory. America may not even know the actual results on Tuesday, November 03, 2020, but it will be fun to watch Stephen Colbert react to every state’s election results as they come in live. While news channels have to stay on the middle ground and not be opinionated, ‘The Late Show’ host is not at all tied by such strings and will loudly state his opinions along with all of the American populace who will be doing just that in front of their television screens. Here’s how you can stream it if you miss the live airing on TV (or just want to watch again).

Is Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 on Netflix?

‘Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020’ is not available to stream on Netflix. But a great similar watch, to better understand how the American presidential election works, is ‘Whose Vote Counts: Explained‘, a 3-part docu-series (roughly 80 minutes total run-time).

Is Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 on Hulu?

‘Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020’ is not on Hulu, but interested viewers may want to check out the political comedy series ‘Triumph’s Election Special 2016‘ on Hulu.

Is Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 on Amazon Prime?

‘Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020’ is not streaming on Amazon Prime, however, people who like watching political documentaries can instead watch ‘Safeguard: An Electoral College Story‘ or ‘All In: The Fight For Democracy‘.

Where To Watch Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 Online?

‘Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020’ can be streamed on-demand 24 hours later than when it airs live on television, on the Showtime website. The election special will be available to stream on Showtime starting November 04, 2020.

How To Stream Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 For Free?

To watch ‘Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020’ for free, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial that Showtime offers its first-time subscribers.

Read More: Stephen Colbert Net Worth