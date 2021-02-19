‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ is a thriller drama series and a creation of Harriet Warner. Warner is also credited with writing and executive producing the series whose central premise revolves around a trio struggling to attain their respective goals despite their troubled pasts. The prominent cast members include Lily Rabe as Emma Hall, Amy Brenneman as Mary Barlow, Hamish Linklater as John Tyler, Enrique Murciano as Peter Guillory, Ashley Madekwe as Lisa Guillory, Elliot Fletcher as Jake Barlow, and Xavier Samuel as Kit Parker. If you are wondering where you can watch this show, look no more, we have the answers for you.

What is Tell Me Your Secrets About?

The story is about three characters with dark pasts and quests they must strive to complete. For Emma, her story takes a twisted turn when she is placed under witness protection following her imprisonment owing to her relationship with a serial killer, Kit Parker. Parker has previously kidnapped women, physically abused them with a claw hammer, and eventually killed them in the process. Emma has specific repressed memories, and the primary investigator in the case hopes she will revive her memories soon to help with the investigation on Parker. Emma dyes her hair in an attempt to disguise her appearance and starts living in a South town. Meanwhile, a bereaved mother, Mary, seeks the help of a reformed rapist, John Tyler, to look for Emma and ask Emma about Mary’s missing daughter.

Is Tell Me Your Secrets On Netflix?

No, ‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ is not available on Netflix as of now. However, if you are interested in the thriller genre with strong female leads, we recommend ‘Ratched,’ a show about a nurse with a stylish and fashion-savvy appearance and a dark secret, and ‘Stranger Things,’ a science fiction thriller about a girl with extraordinary powers and a world with strange monsters.

Is Tell Me Your Secrets On Hulu?

‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ is currently not available on Hulu. Interested audiences can opt for ‘Revenge’ a series following Emily, who is back in her old neighborhood in the Hamptons with the primary motive of seeking vengeance, or ‘Blindspot,’ a thriller series that follows Jane Doe and a team of investigators as they try and decrypt each mysterious tattoo on Jane’s body, leading them to crimes they need to solve.

Is Tell Me Your Secrets On Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ is an exclusive Amazon Prime release and is available to Prime subscribers.

Where To Watch Tell Me Your Secrets Online?

As of now, ‘Tell Me Your Secrets’ is not available on VOD platforms. However, Google Play might have it in the future.

How To Stream Tell Me Your Secrets For Free?

Amazon Prime offers a free trial period of 30 days with every new subscription; hence audiences can opt for that.

