‘Temptation Island’ is a dating reality show that’s broadcast on USA Network. Each season of the show follows the activities and experiences of several couples as they are put through tests to determine the strength of their relationships. The idea of the show is derived from the Dutch TV-program ‘Blind Vertrouwen’ (translated as Blind Faith) that is created by Endemol. The first three seasons of the show aired from 2001 to 2003 on Fox and then was rebooted by USA Network starting from 2019. The first two seasons of the reboot version aired in 2019. If you are gearing up to watch the third season and are curious to know where you can stream it, we have the answers.

What is Temptation Island Season 3 About?

Following the pattern of the show, season 3 of ‘Temptation Island’ will also follow four couples picked from all across the States as they live with a group of single individuals of the opposite sex. The couples will undergo several tests to understand how strong their relationships are. The four couples of this season are Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson (dating for a year), Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland (dating for two years), Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk (dating for a year and half), and Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen (dating for eleven years). The controversial show gets very high ratings and is popular among reality show lovers.

Is Temptation Island Season 3 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘Temptation Island’ Season 3 is not on Netflix. However, there are few other dating reality shows on the platform you can opt for. For example, ‘Too Hot to Handle’ and ‘Love Is Blind’ are similar shows that fans of dating reality television can alternatively watch.

Is Temptation Island Season 3 on Hulu?

‘Temptation Island’ Season 3 is currently not on Hulu. However, interested audiences may opt for ‘Love Island’ and ’90 Day Fiancé.’

Is Temptation Island Season 3 on Amazon Prime?

‘Temptation Island’ Season 3 is not yet on Amazon Prime. However, you can watch season 1 and season 2 by buying (or renting) them on the platform, which implies that season 3 will arrive on VOD soon too.

Where To Watch Temptation Island Season 3 Online?

‘Temptation Island’ Season 3 is available to watch on the USA Network official website through your cable subscription. Apart from this, the third season of the show is available to buy or rent on DirecTV, Xfinity, and YouTubeTV.

How To Stream Temptation Island Season 3 For Free?

For now, ‘Temptation Island’ Season 3 is available through either paid subscription or for purchase or rent on VOD platforms. We always advise our readers against illegal streaming and encourage them to pay for the content they consume.

