‘The Carrie Diaries’ is a teen comedy-drama television series that had originally dropped on The CW on January 14, 2013. Created as a prequel to ‘Sex and the City’, it is the tv adaptation of the eponymous 201o-published book, penned by Candace Bushnell. The story narrates the multiple pursuits of Carrie Bradshaw in 1984 as she navigates her junior year of high school — while being employed in a law firm and secretly working at a magazine company. The second season chronicles Carrie’s relationship with her boyfriend and friends. Well, ‘The Carrie Diaries’, after spanning two seasons, was canceled by The CW. Let’s now check out how you can stream this show online!

What is The Carrie Diaries About?

‘The Carrie Diaries’ tells the story of the titular 16-year-old girl before she became a fashion icon and wrote a column in the New York Star. Set in the 1980s, the story follows the life of Carrie during her teen years in suburban Connecticut. Starring AnnaSophia Robb and Austin Butler, it is a comedy and drama show with 26 episodes over two seasons. While the first season deals with Carrie and her woes in junior high in the midst of two jobs, the second season expands on her love life and friendships. The show has been received well but ‘The Carrie Diaries’ is no longer running and there are no hopes of it getting renewed anytime soon.

Is The Carrie Diaries on Netflix?

No, 'The Carrie Diaries' is not on Netflix.

Is The Carrie Diaries on Amazon Prime?

Yes! ‘The Carrie Diaries’ is currently available on Amazon Prime! You have the option to either buy or rent the episodes!

Is The Carrie Diaries on Hulu?

No. Unfortunately, you cannot watch the show on Hulu.

Where to Stream The Carrie Diaries Online?

You can watch both the released seasons of ‘The Carrie Diaries’ on The CW Seed — which provides original content created exclusively for digital platforms. Otherwise, you can buy or rent the show on various platforms. Some of these options are Google Play, iTunes, and YouTube.

Where to Stream The Carrie Diaries Online For Free?

As of now, there are no options to watch ‘The Carrie Diaries’ online for free. However, with a simple fee, you can catch the show on all of the platforms mentioned above. Therefore, go for it! Since it is always recommended to pay for the content you consume.

