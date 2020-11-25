‘The Croods: A New Age’ (also known as ‘The Croods 2’) is a sequel to the 2013 original film ‘The Croods,’ directed by Joel Crawford, produced by DreamWorks Animation, and distributed by Universal Pictures. This movie not only sees the return of the world’s first family, Grug (Nicolas Cage), Eep (Emma Stone), and Ugga (Catherine Keener), along with Guy (Ryan Reynolds), but it also introduces us to a brand new family with the Betterman’s, which includes Phil (Peter Dinklage), Hope (Leslie Mann), and Dawn (Kelly Marie Tran), who make the original one question everything that they thought they knew. Curious to know more about ‘The Croods: A New Age’ and where to stream it? We’ve got you covered.

What is The Croods: A New Age About?

‘The Croods: A New Age’ picks up from where the previous one left off – with The Croods leaving their cave with their adoptive pets in search of a new place to call home. While Guy, the wandering orphan and smart dreamer, continues his romance with Eep under the watchful gaze of her paranoid father, the whole crew encounters their biggest threat yet; another family. The Betterman’s, a more evolved and somewhat idyllic family, can’t hide their disdain about the Croods’ uncouth ways. But in a turn of events, which leads to what is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, both families must put aside their differences to defeat a common enemy and save what they love the most.

Is The Croods 2 on Netflix?

‘The Croods: A New Age’ premiered in theaters on November 25, 2020, so it is not currently available to stream on Netflix. However, because AMC and Universal struck a deal back in July that shortened the theatrical window for films to just 17 days before it can be available on-demand, and since Netflix has been quick to grab titles, we can expect to see ‘The Croods: A New Age’ on the streaming giant in anywhere between a couple of months to a year.

Is The Croods 2 on Hulu?

‘The Croods: A New Age’ is not on Hulu. If you’re a Hulu subscriber, then a couple of good alternative options would be to watch ‘Antz’ or ‘Abominable.’ They’re both produced by DreamWorks Animation as well and are very engaging.

Is The Croods 2 on Amazon Prime?

‘The Croods: A New Age’ is currently not available to stream on Amazon Prime. But if you are looking to watch an animated movie like it on the platform, you can check out ‘Moana‘ or any of the ‘Ice Age‘ movies.

Where To Watch The Croods: A New Age Online?

‘The Croods: A New Age,’ thanks to the deal that was struck between AMC and Universal, which only extends to Video-on-Demand (VOD) and not any other streaming service, will be available to stream via premium VOD from December 25, 2020.

How To Stream The Croods: A New Age For Free?

Unfortunately, ‘The Croods: A New Age’ cannot be streamed for free at this point since it is not available on any website that offers a free trial. So people who want to watch ‘The Croods: A New Age’ will either have to go to the theaters or wait for it to premiere on Video on Demand.

