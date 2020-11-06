Bryan Bertino’s ‘The Dark and the Wicked’ is a horror film that revolves around a pair of siblings who return home to an isolated sheep farm after their mother dies and as their father lies comatose, breathing his last, the brother and sister start to feel the presence of a malevolent entity in their home. Creepy imagery and dark themes of sinister supernatural powers make this a pretty good scary movie. Starring Marin Ireland and Michael Abbott Jr. in the leading roles as sister and brother, this film is bound to make you afraid to sleep alone at night after you watch it. If you’d like to know more about the plot of the film ‘The Dark and the Wicked’ and where to stream it, here is all the information.

What is The Dark and the Wicked About?

On a secluded sheep farm, in the heart of rural America, there lies a comatose old man, awaiting his death. His grown children, Louise and Michael, come home to mourn their mother’s death and to say goodbye to their father. But as they discover more about the sinister death of their mother, whose diary is full of claims of an unseen entity coming to harm her husband, the siblings become embroiled in a waking nightmare and they desperately try to save their family from getting taken over by the unholy entity haunting them.

Is The Dark and the Wicked on Netflix?

‘The Dark and the Wicked’ is not on Netflix but there is a good selection of other horror films on the platform such as ‘Eli‘, ‘Girl on the Third Floor‘, and ‘Malicious‘.

Is The Dark and the Wicked on Hulu?

‘The Dark and the Wicked’ is currently not streaming on Hulu, however, fans of the horror genre can instead try watching ‘Behind You‘ or ‘The Lodge‘.

Is The Dark and the Wicked on Amazon Prime?

‘The Dark and the Wicked’ is not available on Amazon Prime’s free streaming catalog that comes with the subscription but viewers can buy or rent it as video-on-demand HERE.

Where To Watch The Dark and the Wicked Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime, this film is also available for rent or purchase on these on-demand platforms – iTunes, Google Play, and FandangoNow.

How To Stream The Dark and the Wicked For Free?

As of right now, ‘The Dark and the Wicked’ is not available to stream for free on any of the streaming platforms. The only way to watch this movie, for now, is to pay for it as video-on-demand on one of the aforementioned websites.

