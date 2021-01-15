‘Fanny Lye Deliver’d’ AKA ‘The Delivered’ is a British period drama film, written and directed by Thomas Clay. The events of the movie take place n 1657 on a Shropshire farm. The film had originally premiered in October 2019 and opened to generally positive reviews from viewers. Well, if you are in the US, you might be wondering how to catch the flick online outside of the UK. Well, consider this article your one-stop destination of all online viewing options for ‘The Delivered.’

What is The Delivered About?

Starring Charles Dance, Freddie Fox, Kenneth Collard, Maxine Peake, Perry Fitzpatrick, Peter McDonald, Tanya Reynolds, and Zak Adams, ‘The Delivered’ is set on an isolated farm in Shropshire in 1657. It narrates the tale of Fanny Lye, a woman who finally gathers the courage to transcend her oppressive marriage. As she discovers a new world, she uncovers new possibilities and hope. However, everything comes at a personal cost. When she is leading a life of Puritan stricture with her husband John and young son Arthur, Fanny Lye’s world is turned upside down by the unexpected arrival of two strangers in need. They are a young couple who is being pursued by a ruthless sheriff and his deputy.

Is The Delivered on Netflix?

No. ‘The Delivered’ is not on Netflix. However, the streamer has one of the most comprehensive collections of period dramas. If lavish dresses and extravagant locations are your weakness, you can check out ‘A Little Chaos,’ which is currently available on the platform.

The film introduces us to a landscape gardener who is hired by a famous architect named Le Nôtre to construct the grand gardens at the Palace of Versailles. When they start working together, they discover a mounting attraction and find themselves at odds at the court of King Louis XIV.

Is The Delivered on Amazon Prime Video?

No. The film is available on Amazon Prime UK but not in the US. But Prime has a great catalog of period dramas, and our list will help you get started in the right direction.

Is The Delivered on Hulu?

No, ‘The Delivered’ is not on Hulu. However, on a similar note, you can check out ‘Pride and Prejudice,’ which is currently streaming on the platform. Set in England in the early 19th century, ‘Pride and Prejudice’ narrates the tale of Mr. and Mrs. Bennet’s five unmarried daughters when the wealthy and eligible bachelor, Mr. Bingley, and his status-conscious friend, Mr. Darcy, move into the neighborhood.

Where to Stream The Delivered Online?

‘The Delivered’ is currently not available on any streaming service. However, you can rent or buy the movie on VOD. Some of these services are iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and Microsoft Play, among others.

Where to Stream The Delivered Online For Free?

As of now, there is no option to stream the movie for free. You can opt for any of the above-mentioned options and catch the film after rent or purchase.

