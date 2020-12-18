‘The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud’ is a 2020 action comedy that centers on a young gamer Sarah, who gets sucked into a video game and has to play as one of the characters, teaming up with an obnoxious and self-absorbed Max Cloud to battle her way home, fighting all the intergalactic big bads. The film is an action-packed fun fest, directed by Martin Owen, and starring Scott Adkins, Elliot Langridge, Isabelle Allen, and Franz Drameh. Curious to know more about ‘The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud’ and where you can stream it? Here’s what you need to know.

What is The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud About?

‘The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud’ follows the madcap bonkers story of Sarah, a teenager in the 1980s who gets grounded by her father for playing too much video games. When she defies her dad and plays anyway, she finds herself getting sucked into the old-school game “The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud”. Here, Sarah discovers that her favorite game hero Max Cloud is a rather misogynistic, self-important clown who is thankless to those lesser characters who make his victories possible. Lesser characters like the one Sarah becomes in the game (she is Jake, Max Cloud’s chef). To return home alive, Sarah has to defeat the forces of evil alongside Cloud, while her best friend handles the joystick back in the real world.

Is Max Cloud on Netflix?

‘The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud’ is not on Netflix but interested viewers can check out other similar films such as ‘The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl‘, ‘Zookeeper’, and ‘Spy Kids: All the Time in the World‘.

Is Max Cloud on Hulu?

‘The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud’ is not on Hulu, however, if you’re looking for similar action-comedy movies, you can try watching ‘Jumanji: The Next Level‘ and ‘Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams‘ instead.

Is Max Cloud on Amazon Prime?

‘The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud’ is not available to stream on Amazon Prime. Fans of the genre can alternatively watch ‘My Spy‘ and ‘Knives Out‘ instead.

Where To Watch Max Cloud Online?

‘The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud’ can be streamed as video-on-demand (rent or buy) on the following VOD platforms – iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNOW, Redbox.

How To Stream Max Cloud For Free?

As of now, ‘The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud’ is not available for free streaming anywhere. We will update this space with the relevant links as and when this movie becomes available on any free streaming services. We always suggest that our readers pay for the content they consume.

