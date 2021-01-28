Written and directed by John Lee Hancock, ‘The Little Things’ is an engaging neo-noir psychological crime-drama, which stars Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto in the main roles. The film opened to mixed critical reviews and earned praise for its performances, direction, and overall atmosphere. It also drew comparisons to ‘Se7en,’ and viewers loved the movie for its taut script and cryptic ending. Even the dynamic between the two protagonists holds the plotlines together. In fact, ‘The Little Things’ reaches a befitting end when the two cops realize that they have more in common than they had previously anticipated. Well, if you wish to know how to watch this suspenseful thriller online, we have you covered!

What is The Little Things About?

‘The Little Things’ follows two California-based cops named Joe “Deke” Deacon (played by Denzel Washington) and Jim Baxter (portrayed by Rami Malek), who try to capture a serial killer, terrorizing the streets of LA. Once the pair starts investigating the case, all clues point them to one suspect, Albert Sparma, essayed by Jared Leto. However, as Joe and Jim dive deeper into the twisted mystery, they start uncovering their own disturbing secrets.

Is The Little Things on Netflix?

No, ‘The Little Things’ is not on Netflix. However, the streamer has a comprehensive collection of movies about serial killers. If you want to get started, our list will help you take a step in the right direction.

Is The Little Things on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately not. ‘The Little Things’ is not available on Amazon Prime Video. However, on a similar note, you can watch ‘My Friend Dahmer,‘ which narrates the true story of Jeffery Dahmer as he grows up to become a sinister killer.

Is The Little Things on Hulu?

No, ‘The Little Things’ is not on Hulu. But an equally enticing masterpiece is ‘The Clovehitch Killer,’ which is streaming on the platform.

Where to Stream The Little Things Online?

‘The Little Things’ is available on HBO Max and in select theaters in the US. ‘The Little Things’ is the first from Warner Bros.’ collection of 2021 films to be released on the platform as part of the deal. Following its release, it remains available on HBO Max for 31 days.

If you already have an active subscription to HBO Max, you can easily watch the film online without any additional cost. The fee amounts to $14.99/month. Once you have an account, you can stream movies and shows on Max on a gamut of devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, desktops, laptops, and mobile devices. You can also catch HBO Max online at HBOMax.com.

If you wish to catch the flick in a theater, you can check out the movie timings + prices and book a slot at your convenience.

Where to Stream The Little Things Online For Free?

As of now, there is no option to stream the movie online for free.

