‘The Mandalorian’, the first live-action series in the ‘Star Wars‘ franchise, is one of the best things to come out of the Disney takeover. The show follows a lone bounty hunter across George Lucas‘s gritty galaxy as he scrapes a living by catching and delivering low-lives on the run, five years after the fall of the Empire in ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’. The unnamed gunslinger’s life takes a 180-degree turn when an off-the-books secret mission lands him with a small, green, immensely cute creature that the internet has so lovingly dubbed “Baby Yoda”, although on the show he is simply known as “The Child”. The worldwide craze over Baby Yoda has made him a relentless internet sensation, even with those audiences who don’t much care about ‘Star Wars’. Curious to know what ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 is about and where to stream it? We have all the information right here.

What is The Mandalorian Season 2 About?

Season 1 of ‘The Mandalorian’ saw a mostly-unnamed bounty hunter/ gun-for-hire (known as “Mando”) travel far and wide, picking up strays and runaways on behalf of the bounty hunters guild. On one particularly need-to-know mission, Mando retrieves a tiny creature who he has to hand over to an Imperial officer. Deciding that he cannot give the innocent Child to whatever is left of the Imperial army, Mando takes The Child and runs away, forsaking his position with the bounty hunters guild. Now an outlaw himself, he cruises across the galaxy in his trusty ship, silently watching over the playful antics of the unbearably cute creature who he cares for as a father. Season 2 is possibly going to further Mando’s journey with The Child, now to seek others of its kind (its species is still a closely guarded secret) and keep it out of harm’s way.

Is The Mandalorian Season 2 on Netflix?

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 is not available to watch on Netflix but as an alternative, you can try watching ‘Lost in Space‘. Or why not watch the forever-rival of the ‘Star Wars’ franchise – ‘Star Trek‘ and its many spin-offs – just to compare notes?

Is The Mandalorian Season 2 on Hulu?

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 is not on Hulu, but interested viewers can watch ‘Stargate SG-1‘ as an alternative. ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy‘ is another great option available on Hulu.

Is The Mandalorian Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘The Mandalorian’ is not available to stream on Amazon Prime, but instead, fans of the genre can try watching ‘The Expanse‘ and ‘Farscape‘.

Where To Watch The Mandalorian Season 2 Online?

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2, along with the entire ‘Star Wars‘ franchise, is available to stream on Disney Plus, since Disney has exclusive rights over all things Star Wars.

How To Stream The Mandalorian Season 2 For Free?

Unfortunately, there is no way to stream ‘The Mandalorian’ for free as Disney Plus does not offer a free trial any longer. You can pay for a new subscription here. We always encourage our readers to pay for the content they consume.

