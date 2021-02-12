‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’ is a science fiction romantic comedy about two teenagers stuck in a time loop. The film is directed by Ian Samuels and is developed from a screenplay by Lev Grossman, based upon his short story of the same name. In the roles of the leading pair, we have Kyle Allen as Mark and Kathryn Newton from ‘Big Little Lies’ as Margaret. Other cast members include Jermaine Harris as Henry, Anna Mikami as Phoebe, Josh Hamilton as Daniel, Cleo Fraser as Emma, Jorja Fox as Greta, and Al Madrigal as Mr. Pepper.

What is The Map of Tiny Perfect Things About?

Mark is living a blissful life, completely aware that he is stuck in a time loop. He relives a single day repeatedly and has all the events hammered into his head. There are no surprises in terms of encountering something utterly out of the blue in the seemingly monotonous routine until one day he comes across another person just like him, or so it seems. Margaret is the only other person who knows about the time loop which she and Mark refer to as a “temporal anomaly.” Mark and Margaret are stark opposites when it comes to their personalities. While Mark is an aspiring but directionless artist, Margaret is determined to become a mission specialist for NASA. The two develop a beautiful friendship despite the odds, and it inevitably blooms into a romance. With a unique mission in their hands, the rest of the film explores whether the teens will be able to break the time loop and if they at all want to.

Is The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Netflix?

‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’ is currently not available on Netflix. There are several other time loop movies you can check out on the site, including Tom Cruise’s ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ and ‘Horse Girl.’

Is The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Hulu?

‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’ is not available to stream on Hulu currently. Hulu offers a few time loop movies, amongst which one of the most popular ones is ‘Palm Springs’ featuring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti

Is The Map of Tiny Perfect Things on Amazon Prime?

‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’ is available for streaming on Amazon Prime video, for which you will require a subscription. You can watch it here.

Where To Watch The Map of Tiny Perfect Things Online?

Apart from Amazon Prime Video, ‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’ is not yet available for purchase or rent from VOD platforms. However, Google Play seems to have provisions for the movie to be rented or bought in the future.

How To Stream The Map of Tiny Perfect Things For Free?

You can watch ‘The Map of Tiny Perfect Things’ on Amazon Prime on a one-month free trial period offered by the platform once you buy a subscription. Other than that, there is no other platform for free streaming of the movie.

