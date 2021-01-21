Liam Neeson plays a grumpy aging gunslinger in ‘The Marksman,’ Robert Lorenz’s neo-western action drama about a sharpshooting rancher on a mission to safely deliver an illegal immigrant kid to his family in Chicago. The film is a decent but forgettable entry into Neeson’s long list of action films that require him to dispatch the bad guys using his “very particular set of skills.” The movie carries and maintains a rather pronounced Clint Eastwood-y vibe throughout. That’s not surprising at all, seeing as how the director Robert Lorenz has been a long-time producer of Eastwood films. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘The Marksman’ and where to stream it? Here’s what you need to know.

What is The Marksman About?

Jim Hanson is an ex-Marine sharpshooter turned rancher who lives a quiet, solitary life on his rustic property along the Arizona-Mexican border. His wife’s recent passing has turned Jim into something of a cold recluse who’s about to lose his ranch to a bank foreclosure. But his relatively peaceful existence goes for a toss when he encounters a mother and son duo illegally crossing over the border on his land. When members of a vicious Mexican cartel attack and shoot the mother fatally, Jim reluctantly promises her that he will protect her tween son and deliver him safely to his cousins in Chicago. Jim and Miguel, the little boy, slowly form an unlikely bond while on the run from the cartel goons.

Is The Marksman on Netflix?

‘The Marksman’ is not available to stream on Netflix currently, but fans of Liam Neeson action thrillers can alternatively watch ‘Unknown‘ instead. Another great similar watch is Clint Eastwood’s ‘Gran Torino.’

Is The Marksman on Hulu?

‘The Marksman’ is not on Hulu, but people looking to watch something similar can check out ‘The Lonely Man‘ instead.

Is The Marksman on Amazon Prime?

‘The Marksman’ is not presently streaming on Amazon Prime, but ‘Terminator: Dark Fate‘ and ‘Rambo: Last Blood‘ make for great alternative watches.

Where To Watch The Marksman Online?

Unfortunately, ‘The Marksman’ is only being released in theaters for now and is not available digitally. We will update this space as and when the movie is released on VOD platforms.

How To Stream The Marksman For Free?

‘The Marksman’ is not available on any of the streaming services that offer a free trial. As stated above, the movie is only released theatrically so if you want to watch this Liam Neeson-starrer, you’ll have to find it at your local theater. You can check Fandango for tickets.

Read More: Best Liam Neeson Movies