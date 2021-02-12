‘The Mauritanian’ is a legal drama with Tahar Rahim playing the lead role of Mohamedou Ould Salahi on whose 2015 memoir ‘Guantánamo Diary’ the film is based. The film directed by Kevin Macdonald has a star-studded ensemble including Jodie Foster as defense attorney Nancy Hollander, Shailene Woodley as Nancy’s associate Teri Duncan, Benedict Cumberbatch as Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch, and Zachary Levi as Neil Buckland. The storyline describes the real-life experiences of Salahi, who was suspected by the American authorities to be involved in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. If you are curious to know more about the film and where to stream it, we have the answers for you.

What is The Mauritanian About?

‘The Mauritanian’ chronicles the 14-year journey of Mohamedou Ould Salahi as he remained incarcerated at the U.S. Naval Base in Cuba without being charged with any crime ever. Once Salahi is transported to Gitmo, the authorities start suspecting him of being connected to the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center Twin Towers. As Salahi starts to lose all hope (or pretends to), he meets defense attorney Nancy Hollander and her associate Teri Duncan. The two start advocating for Salahi’s cause, and together with Salahi, they face numerous hurdles on their path to justice. One of these hurdles is Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch, who becomes responsible for lending a shocking twist to the story by unraveling a deep-rooted conspiracy that has no evidence.

Is The Mauritanian on Netflix?

As of now, ‘The Mauritanian’ is not available on Netflix. If you are interested in watching alternative movies on 9/11 attacks, you can opt for ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ (Oscar-winning movie depicts the hunt for Osama Bin Laden following the 9/11 attacks) and ‘Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close’ (a film from the point of view of a son who loses his father in the attacks).

Is The Mauritanian on Hulu?

‘The Mauritanian’ is not currently available on Hulu, but if you are looking for an alternative on the platform, the mini TV series ‘Looming Tower’ which is based on a Pulitzer Prize-winning non-fiction book.

Is The Mauritanian on Amazon Prime?

‘The Mauritanian’ is not streaming on Amazon Prime. The interested audience may look for other such movies and TV shows on the site, including ‘The Report,’ ‘9/11: Day That Changed the World,’ and ‘An Eye For an Eye.’

Where To Watch The Mauritanian Online?

‘The Mauritanian’ is not getting a digital release and is only being released in the theatres at present. The only way to watch the movie is by going to your nearest theatre. You can book your tickets here.

Read More: Best 9/11 Movies