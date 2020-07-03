The popularity of war movies is constant, despite the theaters of war changing due to a dynamic geopolitical climate. It is easy to guess why the premise of war would make for a heroic and engaging tale for any film. ‘The Outpost’ is a 2020 movie that is set during the War in Afghanistan. To be more specific, the movie revolves around the Battle of Kamdesh. It focuses on an actual battle wherein American troops had found themselves to be heavily outnumbered at an Afghan outpost. Battling a Taliban army far greater in number, a courageous effort was required to save the day.

‘The Outpost’ employs a multi-star cast. Orlando Bloom plays the character of 1st Lieutenant Benjamin D. Keating while Scott Eastwood essays the role of Staff Sergeant Clint Romesha. Some of the other cast members include Caleb Landry Jones, Milo Gibson, Jack Kesy, and Will Attenborough.

Is The Outpost on Netflix?

Netflix is what comes to mind whenever someone utters “streaming.” That should be enough to inform one of the success of the streaming platform. Apart from hosting a bunch of various, popular originals, Netflix also hosts tons of third-party productions that are equally delightful. Unfortunately, ‘The Outpost’ cannot be streamed on Netflix. Instead, you can watch ’12 Strong’ which is also about military conflict in Afghanistan.

Is The Outpost On Hulu?

Hulu rose like a dark horse in the early days of the streaming “wars.” However, over time, it has managed to stand on its own footing as a respectable provider of over-the-top entertainment. Its originals have performed exceedingly well, while its live TV service allows it to be differentiated from competitors. However, ‘The Outpost’ cannot be streamed on Hulu either. Instead, you can watch ‘Charlie Wilson’s War’ which revolves around a Texas congressman helping Afghan freedom fighters.

Is The Outpost on Amazon Prime?

Amazon’s streaming service has emerged effortlessly with its ecosystem. The platform, which is a part of the Prime bundle boasts of an impressive array of original productions apart from third-party ones. Unfortunately, ‘The Outpost’ cannot be streamed on Amazon Prime. However, you can watch ‘American Sniper‘ instead which sees Clint Eastwood present the story of one of America’s deadliest snipers.

Where to Stream The Outpost?

You can watch The Outpost on all VOD platforms, including iTunes, FandangoNow, YouTube and Vudu.

Can I Stream The Outpost For Free?

We encourage our readers to pay for the art that they consume. ‘The Outpost’ is a movie that cannot be watched for free at this point, unfortunately. However, owing to the effort that it takes to make a film, we recommend our readers to go ahead, pay and watch the movie if they really wish to see it.

