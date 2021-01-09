‘The Promised Neverland’ is a popular dystopian horror anime that revolves around three smart orphans who plan their escape after learning the horrifying truth about their orphanage and the woman who they call “mother.” It is based on a manga series that’s written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu. ‘Yakusoku no Neverland’ or ‘The Promised Neverland’ has garnered widespread acclaim since its release. The first season has received so much adulation among fans that the show was quickly renewed for a second season. Curious to know what the plot of ‘The Promised Neverland’ is and where you can stream season 2 online? We’ve got you covered.

What is The Promised Neverland About?

Emma, Norman, and Ray are three of the brightest children in the remote Grace Field House orphanage. The strict rules do not allow the kids to venture outside of the orphanage ever, but their lives inside seem pretty happy and healthy at first, filled with laughter and companionship. Then Emma discovers the horrible truth and tells her friends Norman and Ray also – the kids at the orphanage are raised as monster chow, to be fed to scary beasts when their time comes. Now it’s up to the three friends to plot an escape and take as many of their foster siblings with them as they can.

Is The Promised Neverland Season 2 on Netflix?

As of right now, season 2 of ‘The Promised Neverland’ is not available to stream on Netflix. Interested viewers can catch themselves up on season 1 or rewatch the older episodes as they wait for the latest season to become available for streaming. Alternatively, viewers can also check out ‘Erased,’ another horror thriller show.

Is The Promised Neverland Season 2 on Hulu?

Yes, ‘The Promised Neverland’ season 2 is available to stream on Hulu.

Is The Promised Neverland Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

‘The Promised Neverland’ is not available to watch on Amazon Prime. You can check out similar shows such as ‘Zombie Loan‘ and ‘Grimoire of Zero.’

Where To Watch The Promised Neverland Season 2 Online?

For American viewers, the best way to watch ‘The Promised Neverland’ (apart from Hulu) is on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hidive. For anime audiences in Australia and New Zealand, you have the option to stream it on AnimeLab.

How To Stream The Promised Neverland Season 2 For Free?

People looking to stream ‘The Promised Neverland’ season 2 for free can take advantage of the free trial period that the aforementioned sites provide their first-time subscribers. Hulu and Hidive offer a 30-day free trial each, while Crunchyroll and Funimation offer 14 days free after sign up.

Read More: Best Horror Anime of All Time