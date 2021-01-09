‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ or ‘5-toubun no Hanayome’ is a slice-of-life anime series that’s based on a Japanese manga written and illustrated by Negi Haruba. It follows the story of a high school student who takes up a part-time job tutoring the identical quintuplet daughters of the affluent Nakano family in order to help with his family’s mounting debts. Curious to know more about the popular series and where you can stream it online? Here is everything that you need to know.

What is The Quintessential Quintuplets About?

‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ revolves around Futaro Uesugi, a studious high-school student who starts working as a tutor to the identical quintuplet girls of the well-off Nakano family so that he can help his own family pay back their debt. He soon realizes that the five sisters have very different personalities even though they look strikingly alike. One thing they do have in common – they don’t seem to care much about studying, and schoolwork and regularly score below-average grades. As the series progresses, it becomes clear that some of the sisters like Futaro while others are downright hostile. It’s fun to watch their relationship dynamics evolve as the story unfolds.

Is The Quintessential Quintuplets on Netflix?

‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ is not available to stream on Netflix, but fans of the genre can alternatively watch similar anime like ‘Toradora!‘ and ‘Your Lie in April.’

Is The Quintessential Quintuplets on Hulu?

‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ is not available on Hulu, but you can check out other similar shows like ‘After School Dice Club‘ and ‘Arte‘ instead.

Is The Quintessential Quintuplets on Amazon Prime?

‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ is only available to buy or rent on Amazon Prime‘s VOD platform. It is not part of the free content roster that comes with the subscription, as of right now. A similar anime that Prime members can also watch for free is ‘Boarding School Juliet,’ which is a manga take on the classic ‘Romeo and Juliet.’

Where To Watch The Quintessential Quintuplets Online?

Viewers can watch ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ with English dubbing on Funimation. The series is additionally available with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. If you are based in New Zealand or Australia, then the best way to watch this series is on AnimeLab.

How To Stream The Quintessential Quintuplets For Free?

The only way to watch ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets’ for free, as of now, is to sign up for a free trial on either Funimation or Crunchyroll, both of which offer a 14-day free trial to first-time customers. We do request that you always try to pay for the content you are consuming online.

