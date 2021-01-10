Based on the 2007 bestselling book by Naoki Higashida (then aged 13), Jerry Rothwell’s sensitive documentary ‘The Reason I Jump’ is a strikingly immersive and evocative experience that aims to bridge the understanding gap between neurotypicals and neurodivergents (people who are on the autism spectrum). Curious to know more about the film, ‘The Reason I Jump’, and where you can stream it? Here’s everything that you need to know.

What is The Reason I Jump About?

Naoki Higashida is a nonverbal autistic person who wrote, with the help of his mother, the book ‘The Reason I Jump’ simply as a way to attempt to make his thoughts clearer to neurotypicals. He wanted neurotypicals to have even a bit of an idea of what it’s like to be on the autism spectrum and not being able to communicate what you’re feeling. Rothwell adapted the book into the beautiful documentary film of the same name by keeping the book as a guiding light and adding in the eye-opening stories of five different nonverbal neurodivergents from across the globe. The documentary integrates Higashida’s illuminating insights into life on the spectrum with intimate portraits of five remarkable young neurodivergent people who also have trouble expressing themselves. The film’s aim is simple – to make this world a better place by making neurotypicals more aware about those who are on the spectrum and bridging the gap of understanding.

Is The Reason I Jump on Netflix?

‘The Reason I Jump’ is not available on Netflix, but people who are looking for more content about autism can try watching the tv series ‘Atypical‘. If you’re looking for health-related documentaries, then ‘Heal‘ would make a good alternative watch.

Is The Reason I Jump on Hulu?

‘The Reason I Jump’ is not available to stream on Hulu. Viewers who enjoy poignant documentaries can check out ‘Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death‘ as an alternate option.

Is The Reason I Jump on Amazon Prime?

‘The Reason I Jump’ is not on Amazon Prime, but interested viewers can alternatively watch ‘Unit of Difficult Patients: What Future for the Criminally Insane?‘ instead.

Where To Watch The Reason I Jump Online?

As of now, ‘The Reason I Jump’ is only available online on virtual cinemas. You can check the complete list of virtual cinemas that are showing the film and purchase screening tickets on Kino Marquee.

How To Stream The Reason I Jump For Free?

‘The Reason I Jump’ is currently not available to stream for free anywhere. The only way to watch this documentary film right now is to screen it on the virtual cinemas listed on the aforementioned website.

Read More: Best Movies About Autism