A princess brings a former group of evil knights together again so that they can help her take back her realm from demonic enemies in the popular Japanese anime series ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’. Belonging to the battle shounen genre, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ is based on the eponymous Japanese fantasy manga series that’s written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. The fifth season, released in January 2021, is called ‘Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan’ or ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement’. Curious to know more about the series and where you can stream it? Here is everything that you need to know.

What is The Seven Deadly Sins About?

The kingdom of Liones descends into darkness and pandemonium when the king’s trusted Holy Knights are corrupted and turned by a decidedly wicked demonic power. The kingdom’s only remaining hope is a formerly disbanded group of legendary warriors known as The Seven Deadly Sins – a bunch consisting strangely of long-exiled oddballs who keep fighting each other almost as much as they do their enemies. Princess Elizabeth desperately needs their help to take back her realm, but the head of her would-be saviors turns out to be a pint-sized deviant with a blade that’s broken and a pig that talks! They begin their quest to locate the others evil knights of the faction and are soon joined by a moody giant, a disgruntled fairy, and a melancholic immortal bandit.

Is The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 on Netflix?

As of now, only the first four seasons of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins‘ are available to stream on Netflix. ‘Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan’ or ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement’ will become available on Netflix in the near future. Additionally, you can also check out the movie, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Prisoners of the Sky‘.

Is The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 on Hulu?

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ is not available on Hulu, but you can alternatively watch ‘Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky‘, an anime film with a similar premise. You can also stream a similar anime series called ‘One-Punch Man‘.

Is The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 on Amazon Prime?

Currently, only the first two seasons of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ are available to buy or rent as VOD on Amazon Prime. Out of the anime series that come free with the Prime subscription, ‘UQ Holder!‘ and ‘Grimoire of Zero‘ are really good ones.

Where To Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Online?

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ is available to stream on Funimation.

How To Stream The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 For Free?

You can sign up on Funimation to watch a few episodes of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ for free since there is a 2 weeks long free trial available to first-time customers. We do recommend paying for the content you consume.

