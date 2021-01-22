‘The Sound of Philadelphia’ is a dark and gritty drama feature that tells the tale of family loyalty, friendships, and betrayals in the violent, crime-fraught world of the Philadelphia mob. Alternatively known as ‘Sons of Philadelphia’ in France and ‘Brothers by Blood’ in the United States, the gripping film is written and directed by Jeremie Guez. The movie is based on Pete Dexter’s 1991 novel ‘Brotherly Love’, and stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Kinnaman, Maika Monroe, Paul Schneider, and Ryan Phillippe in the main roles. Curious to know more about ‘The Sound of Philadelphia’ and where you can stream it? Here’s all that you need to know.

What is The Sound of Philadelphia About?

In the City of Brotherly Love, eight-year-old Peter watches from the sidelines as his baby sister dies, killed by the neighbor’s out-of-control driving. Peter’s father, devastated by his daughter’s untimely death, exacts cruel revenge and pays a steep price, leaving an everlasting impact on the family. Twenty years later, an adult Peter is still haunted by the fate of his little sister. As he attempts to distance himself from his crime family and their business, his cousin, Michael, with whom Peter was raised, embraces the crime and grows ever more powerful and dangerous in the mob’s hierarchy. A perpetual cycle of betrayal and retribution puts the brothers at odds with each other.

Is The Sound of Philadelphia on Netflix?

‘The Sound of Philadelphia’ is not streaming on Netflix presently, but another good option to watch as an alternative is ‘The City of Tiny Lights‘. Fans of the genre will also enjoy ‘Close Enemies‘, another similar film on Netflix.

Is The Sound of Philadelphia on Hulu?

‘The Sound of Philadelphia’ is not available to stream on Hulu, but fans of crime drama films can check out ‘Detroit‘ and ‘Blue Story‘ instead.

Is The Sound of Philadelphia on Amazon Prime?

‘The Sound of Philadelphia’ is not currently streaming on Amazon Prime. Interested viewers can alternatively check out ‘I’m Your Woman’ and ‘Capone’.

Where To Watch The Sound of Philadelphia Online?

Starting January 22, 2021, ‘The Sound of Philadelphia’ or ‘Brothers by Blood’ will be available to purchase or rent as VOD on iTunes, Vudu, Redbox, DirecTV, and FandandoNOW.

How To Stream The Sound of Philadelphia For Free?

As of now, ‘The Sound of Philadelphia’ or ‘Brothers by Blood’ is not available on any of the streaming websites that offer a free trial. If you’re looking to watch this film, then you will have to pay to buy or rent the movie as VOD.

