Stephen King’s acclaimed literary works have been widely adapted into movies and TV shows. The latest to join the ranks is ‘The Stand’, a 9-part miniseries by Josh Boone and Benjamin Cavell. The story is based on King’s 1978 novel of the same name, popularly regarded as one of his best works. The story is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a weaponized virus has caused a pandemic that has taken the lives of countless humans. The survivors have formed a new world order and have to fight for their lives every day. King has claimed that he was inspired by JRR Tolkien and the widespread and beautifully realized universe of The Lord of the Rings while writing this story. The novel has already been adapted for television once in 1994. This new 2020 version of ‘The Stand’ features an all-stars ensemble. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘The Stand’ and where you can stream it? Here is all you need to know.

What is The Stand About?

Set in a post-apocalyptic world that has been devastated by plague and is constantly embroiled in a never-ending struggle between the forces of good and evil. The fate of humankind hinges on the 108-year-old prophet Mother Abagail and a few other survivors including Stu Redman, who is an ordinary factory worker; Nadine Cross, who is a deeply conflicted woman; Frannie Goldsmith, a woman on the brink of motherhood; and Nick Andros, a young man who cannot hear or speak. Their worst nightmares are manifested in a man with a deadly smile and unspeakably evil powers – Randall Flagg, more commonly known as the Dark Man. Starring Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Nat Wolfe, and Amber Heard.

Is The Stand on Netflix?

‘The Stand’ is not streaming on Netflix but Stephen King fans need not be disappointed as there is plenty of other King’s works that are present on Netflix, such as ‘1922‘, ‘Gerald’s Game‘, ‘In The Tall Grass‘, and ‘Carrie‘. Of course, ‘Stranger Things‘ is also inspired by Stephen King’s works, if not written by him.

Is The Stand on Hulu?

‘The Stand’ is not available on Hulu, but a good alternate option would be ‘Castle Rock‘, a series based on the works of Stephen King. Fans of King would also enjoy the James Franco movie, ‘11.22.63‘.

Is The Stand on Amazon Prime?

Yes, Amazon Prime members can stream ‘The Stand‘ on the popular platform, only as long as they have CBS All Access added to their Prime subscription. There is a 7-day free trial as well for first-time subscribers.

Where To Watch The Stand Online?

You can watch ‘The Stand’ online on CBS All Access. New episodes of the 9-part miniseries are rolled out every Thursday.

How To Stream The Stand For Free?

People who’re looking for free streaming options can wait until all 9 episodes of the show are out and then sign up for a 7-day free trial on CBS All Access. This is the only way you can potentially watch ‘The Stand’ for free.

Read More: Where Was The Stand Filmed?