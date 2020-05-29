‘The Vast of Night‘ is a lo-fi science-fiction movie that presents a suspenseful period tale. The movie has received widespread critical acclaim for its storytelling, which pays tribute to ‘Paradox Theatre,’ a sci-fi anthology similar to ‘The Twilight Zone.’ The movie stars Sierra McCormick and Jake Horowitz in leading roles.

What is The Vast of Night About?

‘The Vast of Night’ is set in the 1950s in Cayuga, New Mexico. The film follows a couple of teenagers, Everett and Fay. The former is a radio show host while the latter is a switchboard operator. Together, they try to investigate a strange sound. The film takes place over the course of one night as the protagonists discover strange stories related to UFOs and extra-terrestrials.

Is the Vast of Night on Netflix?

It wouldn’t really be arguable to call Netflix the king of streaming. The platform boasts of an impressive library of movies and television series across multiple genres and languages. Some of its original productions have been truly groundbreaking, and it has been Netflix that has catalyzed the streaming revolution the most. However, ‘The Vast of Night’ is not available for streaming on Netflix. Instead, you can watch the extremely popular series, ‘Stranger Things’ as it has a similar small-town, supernatural, period feel with a congruent suspenseful tone.

Is The Vast of Night On Hulu?

Hulu has managed to stay afloat in a cutthroat streaming industry, subverting expectations. Some of its originals have managed to garner tons of critical acclaim and popularity. Apart from that, the streaming platform also hosts several quality productions from notable sources. However, ‘The Vast of Night’ is not available on Hulu. Instead, you can try watching ‘Super 8.’ The movie also sports a period, small-town setting with a mysterious tone.

Is The Vast of Night on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video is marketed as a feature of Amazon’s Prime bundle rather than a standalone streaming service. Despite that, the platform hosts tons of quality movies and television series, along with notable originals as well. Amazon Prime subscribers can watch ‘The Vast of Night’ here. The movie became available on Amazon Prime on May 29, 2020.

Where Can I Stream The Vast of Night Online?

As mentioned earlier, ‘The Vast of Night’ can be streamed on Amazon Prime. However, apart from that, the film cannot be streamed anywhere else. It is not associated with any other network, and hence, the only place where it can be watched online is Amazon Prime.

Can I Watch The Vast of Night For Free?

We encourage all our readers to pay for the art that they consume in order to support those that take the effort to produce it. That is the best way to ensure a constant supply of quality productions. ‘The Vast of Night’ cannot be watched without a Prime Video membership. However, if you haven’t subscribed to Prime Video already, there is one way you can watch the movie for free. Prime Video offers a free 30-day trial. You can sign up for the platform and cancel your membership at any time. Hence, that is one way you can watch ‘The Vast of Night’ for free.

