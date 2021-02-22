‘The Walking Dead’ is a post-apocalyptic horror series set in a world filled with zombies. It has been developed for television by Frank Darabont and is based on a series of graphic novels penned by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. Season 10 of this highly popular show sees some recurring cast members such as Danai Gurira as Michonne, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, and Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa, among others. Some new additions to the ensemble include Robert Patrick as Mays, Hilarie Burton as Lucille, Miles Mussenden, and Rodney Rowland. If you are wondering where you can catch the tenth season of ‘The Walking Dead,’ we have you covered.

What is The Walking Dead Season 10 About?

Set in a world where humans are terrorized by zombies or ‘The Walking Dead,’ season 10 follows up on the survivors as they struggle to surpass every obstacle they encounter. The season starts off after a few months of the winter storm, and the community is somehow keeping it together, and there are no signs of the Whisperers. However, the bliss does not last for long as they come across a Whisperer mask on the Oceanside and skin in the nearby woods. The group is immediately alerted, and they must now maintain their vigilant stance to ward off any danger that might come their way.

Is The Walking Dead Season 10 On Netflix?

No, ‘The Walking Dead’ is not currently on Netflix. However, if you are interested in watching other post-apocalyptic zombie-based TV Shows and movies, we suggest ‘Day of the Dead: Bloodline,’ wherein a group of individuals fights against an evil human-zombie hybrid and its propaganda. You can also watch ‘Kingdom,’ a Korean period show set in a post-apocalyptic world much like the one in ‘The Walking Dead.’

Is The Walking Dead Season 10 on Amazon Prime?

‘The Walking Dead Season 10’ is available to buy on Amazon Prime. AMC+ subscribers can also watch the show on Prime through their AMC+ subscription. The other seasons of the show are also available to buy on Prime.

Is The Walking Dead Season 10 on Hulu?

No, ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 is not available on Hulu as of now. However, you can watch the companion series of ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ on Hulu if you have AMC added to your Hulu pack. If you want to check out similar shows and TV series on the platform, you can opt for ‘Zomboat’ and ‘Freakish.’

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 10 Online?

‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 is available to stream online on the AMC website and AMC+. The other seasons are currently not available on the AMC website. Besides these platforms, the season is available to buy on iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNOW, Microsoft Store, YouTube TV, Vudu, and Xfinity. It is also available in Spanish on Pluto TV.

How To Stream The Walking Dead Season 10 For Free?

There are a few options to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 for free. YouTube TV offers a 5-day free trial period, and you can opt for that if you’re a first-time subscriber. Amazon Prime has the first three episodes for free, but after that, you will either have to buy the episodes or get an AMC+ subscription to view them.

