Netflix has planned quite a shake-up in its collection of shows for the next year. Several shows are leaving the streamer even before 2021 commences and this includes fan-favorites like ‘The Office’, ‘The West Wing, ‘Dexter’, ‘Nurse Jackie’, ‘Gossip Girl’, and ‘the Inbetweeners’. Among these titles, ‘The West Wing’ is a political drama that has been well-received by viewers. And the sad news? It has already said its farewell to the streaming giant. So how can you binge on episodes of ‘The West Wing’ in the future without a Netflix subscription? Well, we are here to help you out!

What is The West Wing About?

‘The West Wing’ is a high-stakes political drama that lends deep insight into presidential politics in the nation’s capital. The story revolves around the members of a fictional presidential administration. Starring Martin Sheen and Allison Janney, among several others, ‘The West Wing’ consists of seven seasons. A stage version of the season three episode ‘Hartsfield’s Landing’, which is a special called ‘A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote’, dropped in October 2020. As of now, it is highly unlikely that the show will air new episodes.

Is The West Wing on Netflix?

‘The West Wing’ was previously streaming on Netflix. However, on December 25, 2020, all of its episodes left the streamer. Therefore, currently, you need to be satisfied with some similar political dramas that are available on the platform. To help you out, you can check out this list of the best political shows streaming on Netflix!

Is The West Wing on Amazon Prime Video?

Luckily for you, all the seven seasons of this hit NBC show are available on Amazon Prime Video. You have the option to either rent or buy the episodes on the platform.

Is The West Wing on Hulu?

No, ‘The West Wing’ is not on Hulu. However, on a similar note, you can check out ‘The Circus’ on the platform, which is a documentary series that discusses current political scenarios.

Where to Stream The West Wing Online?

All of the episodes of ‘The West Wing’ are now available on HBO Max. You can go for a paid subscription at $14.99 per month to watch the show whenever you want. If you already own a subscription to HBO through a cable provider, chances are you already have access to HBO Max. You can rent or buy the series on Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and YouTube.

Where to Stream The West Wing Online For Free?

The only free option to watch ‘The West Wing’ online is to avail of the seven-day free trial period offered by HBO Max to new subscribers. Other than that, you need to pay to watch the show online. Anyways, we would highly recommend to always pay for the content you consume.

