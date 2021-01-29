A small-town drifter confronts his inner demons and goes up against the forces of corruption and prejudice in ‘Tomato Red: Blood Money,’ a mystery-drama film by Juanita Wilson. The movie stars the acting talents of Julia Garner, Jake Weary, Anna Friel, and Nick Roux. The movie is a bit of a slow-burning character study that does not reveal its cards till the very end. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Tomato Red: Blood Money’ and where you can stream it? Here’s all you need to know.

What is Tomato Red: Blood Money About?

When small-town wanderer Sammy Barlach arrives into town in search of his next cold beer and the pack that will take him in, he receives substantially more than what he bargained for. Board, shelter, and the opportunity of a better, brighter future, thanks to his new friend Jamalee and her brother Jason, who both dream of becoming successful. But big breaks aren’t easy to stumble upon if you live in Venus Holler. The trio soon finds themselves facing off against the forces of corruption and prejudice, and the most difficult thing Sammy has to challenge are the demons inhabiting his own mind.

Is Tomato Red: Blood Money on Netflix?

‘Tomato Red: Blood Money’ is not available to stream on Netflix, but you can alternatively check out similar films such as ‘The Last Thing He Wanted‘ and ‘Cut Throat City‘.

Is Tomato Red: Blood Money on Hulu?

‘Tomato Red: Blood Money’ is not currently streaming on Hulu, but interested viewers can watch films like ‘Parasite‘ and ‘Shirley‘ as similar genre alternatives.

Is Tomato Red: Blood Money on Amazon Prime?

‘Tomato Red: Blood Money’ is not presently available on Amazon Prime. Alternatively, you can stream similar films like ‘The Lie‘ and ‘I’m Your Woman‘ instead.

Where To Watch Tomato Red: Blood Money Online?

As of now, ‘Tomato Red: Blood Money’ is only available to rent or purchase as VOD on iTunes, starting February 16, 2021.

How To Stream Tomato Red: Blood Money For Free?

Currently, there is no way to watch this film for free as ‘Tomato Red: Blood Money’ is not part of any streaming platforms that offer a free trial. We will update this space as and when the movie gets added to a free streaming website. Also, bear in mind that it’s always best to pay for the content you are consuming.

