TLC’s ‘Unexpected’, as its name suggests, is one of the channel’s many reality shows that address sensitive, real-world issues. In this case, it chronicles the lives of expecting teen moms and dads. Yes, something on the lines of ‘Teen Moms’! ‘Unexpected’ additionally sheds light on the struggles brought forth by unexpected pregnancies and the impact the news has on the respective families. Well, the show, which has progressed to garner quite a fanbase over the years, dropped its 4th edition on December 20, 2020. If you wish to know where you can stream the latest season online, we have you covered!

What is Unexpected Season 4 About?

The fourth installment of ‘Unexpected’ marks the return of previous stars and the addition of some new teen parents. The format stays the same and chronicles the journeys of these youngsters as they navigate this difficult phase in their lives. The stars from the ongoing iteration include returning couples, Tyra (17) and Alex (18) and Lily (19) and Lawrence (19). We also have three new entries like Jenna (16) and Aden (17), Myrka (15) and Ethan (16), and Reanna (15) and Taron (16).

Is Unexpected Season 4 on Netflix?

No. But if adorable babies and the struggles of their parents are subjects that appeal to you, then you can definitely watch the documentary called ‘Babies’, which is currently streaming on the platform.

Is Unexpected Season 4 on Hulu?

Yes, the previous three seasons of ‘Unexpected’ are streaming on Hulu. We expect Unexpected Season 4 to release on Hulu once it finishes its run on TLC. If season 4 wraps up sometime in February 2021, we can expect it to drop on Hulu sometime around March 2021.

Is Unexpected Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video?

Yes, you are in luck! You can buy or rent the already released episodes and stream them on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to Stream Unexpected Season 4 Online?

If you have a cable subscription for TLC, you can watch all the episodes of ‘Unexpected’ season 4 on its official website — once they finish airing on television screens. Cable-free, live-streaming options for people who have ditched cable include getting a subscription to Fubo TV, Sling TV, Philo TV, Directv, and YouTube TV. Additionally, you can buy or rent the show on Google Play, iTunes, and Vudu. Finally, you can catch all the released episodes on the TLC Go app!

Where to Stream Unexpected Season 4 Online For Free?

Once the season drops on Hulu, you can use the seven-day free trial period offered by the platform to watch the show without paying a fee. But once the trial run is over, you need to opt for a subscription from several of the Hulu packages. Most of the live-streaming services also offer free trials. Other than that, there is no viable option to stream ‘Unexpected’ for free. Anyways, we always advise our readers to pay for the content they consume.

