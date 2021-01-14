‘WandaVision,’ which is based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff AKA Scarlet Witch and Vision, is a miniseries created by Jac Schaeffer. The story takes place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and follows the events after the film ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively, the show also sees appearances from Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park. The limited series premiered with its first two episodes on January 15, 2021. Well, if you wish to catch up on ‘WandaVision’ online, then this article is here to help you with that.

What is WandaVision About?

‘WandaVision’ is set after the events of ‘Avengers: End Game’ and follows the MCU characters Wanda Maximoff and Vision. The duo attempts to lead a peaceful and ideal suburban life in the town of Westview. While they navigate this new lifestyle, they try to conceal their superpowers. However, as the pair starts to enter new decades and encounter television tropes, they realize that things are not as they seem.

Wanda is an Avenger who can harness magic, engage in telepathy and telekinesis, and change reality. The series tries to make the character of Wanda more similar to her comic book version. On the other hand, Vision is an android and former Avenger, who was created using the AI named J.A.R.V.I.S. and Ultron, coupled with Mind Stone.

Is WandaVision on Netflix?

No, ‘WandaVision’ is not on Netflix. But the streamer has an exhaustive collection of superhero shows. If you want some help in getting started, our comprehensive list will guide you in the right direction.

Is WandaVision on Amazon Prime Video?

No, ‘WandaVision’ is not on Amazon Prime Video either. But for fans of series based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you can check out ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,’ which is currently available on the platform.

Is WandaVision on Hulu?

Although ‘WandaVision’ is not on Hulu, you can check out several Marvel shows on the platform. One of them, which we would strongly recommend watching is ‘Marvel’s Runaways.’

Where to Watch WandaVision Online?

The best way to stream ‘WandaVision’ is to have a subscription to the Disney Plus. You can either opt for the regular Disney+ subscription or the bundle that combines Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month. You can access Disney Plus on mobile devices, TVs, streaming gadgets, game consoles, and the web.

Where to Stream WandaVision Online For Free?

The only viable option to watch ‘WandaVision’ online is to have a subscription to Disney Plus. Since the show is a Disney-exclusive project, it is highly unlikely that it will become available on any other platform. In short, as of now, there is no service that will allow you to catch ‘WandaVision’ for free. Anyway, it is always advisable to pay for the content you consume.

Read More: Where is WandaVision Filmed?