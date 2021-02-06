‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ is a riveting, heartfelt, and heartbreaking documentary about the turbulent lives and eerily similar deaths of musical legend Whitney Houston and her tragically young daughter. The documentary takes an in-depth look at the tight bond between mother and daughter, their substance abuse issues, and their devastating ends, just three years from each other. Curious to know more about ‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ and where you can stream it? Here are all the details.

What is Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All About?

‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ features interviews with the people who were close to Whitney and Bobbi Kristina (fondly called Krissy). These people include Whitney’s close friend Peri “Pebbles” Reid, her hairstylist Tiffanie Dixon, her goddaughter Brandi Boyd, and Bobbi Kristina’s childhood best friend Sarah “Bess” Beckmann.

The movie draws many parallels between their lives – both faced similar challenges, living in the shadow of their well-known mothers, censured for their romantic decisions, and often used by people for their wealth and stature. Whitney and Bobbi Kristina both turned to substance abuse for relief from the stress and pressures of forever being in the spotlight before dying untimely in the same manner.

Is Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All on Netflix?

‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ is not available on Netflix. However, Netflix offers a great selection of biographical documentaries that you can alternatively watch. Some of these are ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two,’ ‘Becoming,’ and ‘Miss Americana.’

Is Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All on Hulu?

‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ is not on Hulu. Still, you can alternatively check out ‘Amazing Grace,’ ‘Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye,’ and ‘Madonna and the Breakfast Club.’

Is Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All on Amazon Prime?

‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ is not available to stream on Amazon Prime, but there are other Whitney Houston documentaries that you can watch instead, such as ‘Whitney Houston: We Will Always Love You‘ and ‘Always Whitney Houston.’

Where To Watch Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All Online?

You can watch ‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ as it airs on Lifetime on February 6 at 8/7c. You can additionally catch it online on DirecTV. It is also available to stream on Lifetime’s website, but you will need your TV provider details to login.

How To Stream Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All For Free?

You can watch ‘Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have It All’ for free on the Lifetime Channel website, as long as you have your cable TV provider details for login.

