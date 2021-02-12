In Kevin Lewis’ gory horror-thriller ‘Willy’s Wonderland,’ Nicolas Cage beats up demon-possessed animatronic beasts that come to life in an abandoned “fun house.” The movie, developed from a script by G.O. Parsons, is right up your alley if you enjoy watching gory, senseless, darkly comedic, and insanely fun movies like the classic 1980s’ scream-fests that ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ evidently pays homage to. The film also stars Caylee Cowan, Beth Grant, and Emily Tosta, alongside Cage. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ and where you can stream it? We’ve got you covered.

What is Willy’s Wonderland About?

When his car suddenly breaks down in the middle of nowhere, a silent loner strikes a deal to clean up an abandoned family fun center in exchange for free repairs because he doesn’t have the money to take his vehicle into the auto shop. Locked in with crazed, bloodthirsty animatronic mascots, he soon finds himself taking on the forces of evil that have somehow manifested inside Willy’s Wonderland, making his clean-up job a whole lot harder.

Is Willy’s Wonderland on Netflix?

‘Willy’s Wonderland’ is currently not streaming on Netflix. Fans of gory horror flicks can alternatively entertain themselves by watching similar films like ‘The Babysitter‘ and ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen.’

Is Willy’s Wonderland on Hulu?

‘Willy’s Wonderland’ is not available to stream on Hulu. However, people on the hunt for similar movies can instead watch ‘The Hug,’ ‘Children of the Corn,’ and ‘Child’s Play.’

Is Willy’s Wonderland on Amazon Prime?

For now, ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ is not available on Amazon Prime Video, but fans of the genre can alternatively check out similarly scary movies such as ‘Jack in the Box‘ and ‘Dead Rising: Watchtower.’

Where To Watch Willy’s Wonderland Online?

As of now, ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ is available to stream on-demand on the following VOD platforms – Redbox, Google Play, Cox, and FandangoNOW.

How To Stream Willy’s Wonderland For Free?

Presently, ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ is not streaming on any of the platforms that offer a free trial. It is only available to stream on-demand as of now, so you can either rent or purchase it on the aforementioned websites. This movie might become available on one of the subscription streamers in the near future. We will update this space as and when that happens. Till then, the only way to watch Nicolas Cage battle giant animatronic mascots that are possessed is to pay to rent or buy it online.

