Gal Gadot reprises her role as ass-kicking Diana Prince, or Wonder Woman (as she’s more commonly known), in the 2020 film ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. It’s predecessor, 2017’s ‘Wonder Woman’, is a critically acclaimed movie set in the grim and gritty universe of DC Comics. In the first film, Diana travels from her Amazonian world to World War I era Europe to end the war and bring about peace. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is set 70 years later and sees Diana battle not one but two adversaries, just as an old flame returns. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ and where to stream it? Here is everything you need to know.

What is Wonder Woman 1984 About?

It’s 1984 and Diana Prince, based in Washington DC, keeps a low profile as she lives among mortals and fights baddies in secret. During the day, she works as a museum curator and studies historical artifacts. When Diana and her mousey co-worker/friend Barbara Minerva come across an ancient stone with the power to grant wishes, Diana finds herself wishing for her true love back. What Barbara wishes for is to be more like Diana – confident and sexy. But Dr. Minerva’s wish results in much more sinister changes than she asked for – she gets Diana’s superhuman powers as well, and starts down a path of utter destruction as she transforms into Cheetah. But Cheetah is not the only villain Wonder Woman as to take down. There is also Maxwell Lord, a greedy con artist, to contend with. But Diana can take on anything, especially with newly returned Steve Trevor by her side.

Is Wonder Woman 1984 on Netflix?

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is not on Netflix but fans of the superhero genre can alternatively watch films such as ‘The Old Guard‘, or TV shows like ‘Jessica Jones‘, and ‘Supergirl‘ instead.

Is Wonder Woman 1984 on Hulu?

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is not available on Hulu but interested viewers can also check out ‘Deadpool‘, ‘Terminator: Dark Fate‘, and ‘Fast Color‘ instead.

Is Wonder Woman 1984 on Amazon Prime?

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is currently not streaming on Amazon Prime but people looking for something similar can alternatively watch ‘Bumblebee‘ instead.

Where To Watch Wonder Woman 1984 Online?

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is streaming exclusively on HBO Max for just 31 days, starting December 25, 2020.

How To Stream Wonder Woman 1984 For Free?

HBO Max offers a 7-day free trial period to its first-time subscribers. So if you’ve never subscribed to HBO Max, you can take advantage of this offer and sign up for the streaming service between December 25, 2020, and January 25, 2020, and watch ‘WW84’ for free.

