A Filipina-American teen living in small-town Texas comes of age and finds herself and her voice in country music in the beautiful musical drama film, ‘Yellow Rose’. It is directed by Diane Paragas. The movie portrays immigrant struggles and explores cultural identity issues in a sensitive and poignant manner. ‘Yellow Rose’ is a touching, heartfelt depiction of the Asian-American experience and how it is not the same for everyone. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Yellow Rose’ and where you can stream it? Here are all the details that you need to know.

What is Yellow Rose About?

A Filipina teen living in Texas wants to follow her passion for country music and gets invited by a local boy to go to a concert. Her conservative and over-protective mother denies permission but Rose sneaks out anyway. When she comes back later that night, Rose witnesses her mother being arrested and dragged away by ICE agents. Her world comes crashing around her as she realizes that her family is undocumented and they’re illegal immigrants in the United States. With the very real possibility of being deported to the Philipines looming over her head, Rose sets out on a musical journey to find her voice through the country music that she adores.

Is Yellow Rose on Netflix?

‘Yellow Rose’ is not currently available on Netflix but fans of the genre can alternatively check out films like ‘The Help‘ and ‘Driven to Dance‘.

Is Yellow Rose on Hulu?

‘Yellow Rose’ is not streaming on Hulu but if you’re looking to watch similar films, try watching ‘Wild Rose‘ and/or ‘The Roads Not Taken‘ alternatively.

Is Yellow Rose on Amazon Prime?

‘Yellow Rose’ is available to purchase or rent as video-on-demand on Amazon Prime. This movie is presently not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s roster of free streaming films that are available at no additional cost to subscribers.

Where To Watch Yellow Rose Online?

You can buy or rent ‘Yellow Rose’ on any of the following VOD platforms – iTunes, Vudu, FandangoNOW, Google Play.

How To Stream Yellow Rose For Free?

As of right now, it is not possible to stream ‘Yellow Rose’ for free. It is not available on any of the streaming platforms that offer a free trial period. The only way to watch this film, for now, is to pay for it on any of the aforementioned VOD platforms. We recommend our readers to always pay for the content they consume.

