‘Your Honor‘ is a legal drama that centers on a straight-laced, highly respected judge whose love and protective instinct for his family sets him down a morally dubious path and places him in an ethical quandary. Bryan Cranston (of ‘Breaking Bad‘ fame) stars as the conflicted protagonist in this compelling miniseries. The 10-episode show, created by Peter Moffat, is an adaptation of the Israeli series “Kvodo” and is set in a gritty-toned New Orleans. Curious to know more about the plot of ‘Your Honor’ and where you can stream it? Here is everything that you need to know.

What is Your Honor About?

‘Your Honor’ is a 10-part miniseries that follows the engrossing story of Michael Desiato, a reputable and honest judge, as he goes down a morally questionable path and uses his career knowledge and influence in an ethically dodgy manner in order to save his teenage son Adam who is the perpetrator in a hit-and-run incident. Michael thinks about coming clean about Adam’s crime at first, but then he finds out that the victim who is killed in the accident is none other than the son of a local mob boss who is waiting for a chance to deliver his own justice. The show poses the question “What would you do?” as Michael sheds his lawful nature in a quest to help his son escape incarceration.

Is Your Honor on Netflix?

‘Your Honor’ is not available to stream on Netflix, but if you are into legal dramas that feature a protagonist who does shady and dishonest things to cover up a crime, try watching ‘How To Get Away With Murder‘. Its leading lady, Annalise Keating, is one of the most brilliant, complicated, and intriguing TV lawyers of all time.

Is Your Honor on Hulu?

‘Your Honor’ is currently not streaming on Hulu, but interested viewers looking for similar dramas can watch ‘The Accident‘ and/or ‘Little Fires Everywhere‘ instead.

Is Your Honor on Amazon Prime?

‘Your Honor’ is not on Amazon Prime as of now, however, there are similar drama series that you can watch alternatively, such as ‘Sneaky Pete‘ and ‘Goliath‘.

Where To Watch Your Honor Online?

If you’re not watching the series on TV (Sundays at 10 PM ET/PT on Showtime) you can stream ‘Your Honor’ on Showtime’s website or app. All you require is an active account on the streaming platform.

How To Stream Your Honor For Free?

Showtime offers a 30-day free trial for its first-time subscribers, so if you’re looking to stream ‘Your Honor’ for free, then you should wait for more of the 10 episodes to release before you start the month-long free trial. ‘Your Honor’ is only available on Showtime. We always advise that our readers pay for the content they consume.

