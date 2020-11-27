Filmmaker Alex Winter takes an intimate look at the private life, prolific career, and artistry of the iconic musician Frank Zappa in the documentary ‘Zappa’. The film is not meant to be a glorification of a flawed man. It does not gloss over the fact that Frank Zappa was utterly consumed with his own thoughts and opinions, and held a barely-disguised contempt for everyone who was not him. But the movie does celebrate the visionary who fought for anti-censorship in music and the uniqueness of his musical genius. Curious to know more about the documentary film ‘Zappa’ and where you can stream it? Here is everything you need to know.

What is Zappa About?

‘Zappa’ is an utterly engrossing documentary that takes a very personal look at the life and works of legendary musician Frank Zappa. The documentary includes interviews from Zappa’s wife Gail and his friends and collaborators (who admit that he wasn’t an easy man to work with but it was always worth it). Majorly, the film features material from Zappa’s own archival collection of home movies that he shot with his family, his recordings of himself making new music, and his own interviews from years past. The film ‘Zappa’ draws the portrait of a complex man who marched to the beat of his own (often contradictory) drums and simply refused to fit into any definable mold.

