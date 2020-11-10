FX on Hulu’s latest miniseries, ‘A Teacher,’ revolves around the relationship between a teacher and her underage high-school student, which, to be honest, is uncomfortable, to say the least. Yet, that’s what makes it work. The drama and the predatory crime involved in every episode makes us question our own thinking and helps us examine how society and the media has sexualized teenagers to such an extent that people have trouble viewing them as anything else.

The story starts when Claire Wilson (Kate Mara) moves to a small town in Texas and gets a job as a teacher at Westerbrook High School, where she meets and begins a love affair with a 17-year-old senior, Eric Walker (Nick Robinson). But if you think that the show is actually filmed in a small town in Texas, in a high school with the same name, then you’re in for a surprise. Curious to know where the production of ‘A Teacher’ really took place? Well, we have all the details for you.

A Teacher Filming Locations

The exquisite scenery, the extravagant high school, the suburban homes, and the diner where the couple shares a few intimate moments may look a bit Texan to us, but they’re actually all in the beautiful city of Calgary in Canada.

Calgary, Canada

‘A Teacher,’ the series, started its development process back in February of 2014, when creator Hannah Fidell revealed that her feature film story would be adapted for television by HBO. She said that she would write, executive produce, and direct the series for the network, but a few years later, the plans fell through, and FX came into play. Subsequently, in November of 2019, it was announced that the show would premiere on Hulu instead of FX, as part of “FX on Hulu,” in exactly a year, with some very 2020 adjustments. After all, by that time, principal photography had already begun and ended in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

This 10-part series was shot all throughout the city, which includes locations like areas around Glamorgan Park, a house in Gladeview Crescent, and Family Foods at the Mayland Shopping Centre. In fact, because there were so many separate and little filming spots for this series, when the Calgary Herald reported on FX studio’s announcement for extras, they specified that only those who had transportation for traveling to the “various set locations throughout Calgary” should apply for tryouts, which were held at the Best Western Plus Village Park Inn, Crowchild Trail, across from the McMahon Stadium.

We should mention that Calgary, Canada, is not new to our screens. The first three seasons of ‘Fargo,’ which FX studios are also behind, were filmed in the same city as well. That is, before they decided to move production to Chicago for its fourth and most recent season.

