‘Acts of Violence’ centers on the lives of three brothers, a conscientious cop, and a crime lord. When the youngest brother’s fiancée gets abducted by sex traffickers who work under the crime lord, the brothers take it upon themselves to find her and serve justice to the ones who tried to harm their family. In the meantime, Detective Samuel Avery (Bruce Willis) works against the system to not only find the crime lord who’s behind the sex trafficking rings but also tries his best to keep the three brothers out of prison.

With that said, if you’ve already watched the film and you’re wondering where its filming took place, here is everything you need to know.

Acts of Violence Filming Locations

The filming of ‘Acts of Violence’ began in Cleveland in March 2017. The filmmakers even put out an ad for casting extra for the film in which they specifically mention that they require teen actors who are willing to play victims in a sex trafficking scene from March 27th to 30th in Cleveland.

Cleveland, Ohio

Apart from the teenage extras mentioned above, several other locals from Cleveland were also involved in the movie’s filming. Several scenes of the film that involve Bruce Willis’ character, Detective Samuel Avery, were filmed in Cleveland’s Old Central Police Station. In the final moments of the film, there’s a scene where the McGregor brothers raid a warehouse and rescue Mia and other sex trafficking victims. This scene was entirely filmed at Cleveland Industrial Warehouse. Apart from that, if you’ll look closely, you might even spot Advance Ohio building in a couple of scenes.

Over the years, Cleveland has gone through a serious metamorphosis because of decades of industrial development. This development, in turn, has also led to the growth of the location’s food, culture, and outdoor recreation. As a result, the major city has also become a filming location now. Apart from’ Acts of Violence’, several big-budget films like ‘The Avengers‘ and ‘The Shawshank Redemption‘ have been filmed in the city.

Throughout the filming of ‘Acts of Violence,’ the cast and crew of the movie posted several stills from its sets on their respective social media accounts. You can check them out below:

Here’s one that features a clapperboard from the movie’s sets:

Brett Donowho, the director of the movie, posted a behind-the-scenes video of one of the action scenes of the movie. You can check it out below:

Here’s another picture that features the director and Bruce Willis working together at the movie’s sets:

Here are two more behind-the-scenes videos of the movie’s action scenes:

Read More: Acts of Violence Ending, Explained