‘All Creatures Great and Small’ is a show that centers upon James Herriot, a veterinary surgeon working in the Yorkshire Dales, England. It is based on the books written by James Alfred Wight (under the pen name of James Herriot), who was a vet and writer himself. Born in Sunderland, Wight studied at the Glasgow Veterinary College and moved to Yorkshire, where he practiced for about 50 years.

The show follows his exploits during his practice amidst the splendid locales of the English countryside, especially the fictional town of Darrowby, a quaint village in Yorkshire. Herriot’s empathetic treatment of animals under the management of Siegfried Farnon forms the show’s narrative. The stunning landscapes and its rustic charm got us curious about its filming locations, and here’s everything we found out!

All Creatures Great and Small Filming Locations

Since ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ is set in Yorkshire, it was filmed around the beautiful locales spread across Yorkshire, England, especially the Grassington town, which doubled as the Darrowby village. Some of the scenes were filmed at Skipton in Northern Yorkshire. Apart from the on-location shoot, certain sequences were filmed in a studio. Here are further details.

Grassington, Yorkshire

Filmed across a range of locations in Yorkshire, ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ features some of its most enthralling rural landscapes. Places in and around Grassington, located in Northern Yorkshire, was transformed to resemble the old charm of the 1940s, the time period of Herriot’s practice. Areas around the market in Grassington is featured as the establishing shots of Darrowby village. The veterinary practice of Herriot was filmed in the exterior of a private house in Grassington.

The exterior shots of The Drovers Arms, a pub in the show, was filmed at a local pub called The Devonshire. A book shop called The Stripey Badger was featured as the shop of greengrocer G F Endleby. Scenes featuring Darrowby Cycles was filmed at Walker’s Bakers and chocolatier. The Rustic Rabbit gift shop served as Higgins Bakers’ location, while Handley’s Booksellers was filmed in a ladies shoe shop, Helen Midgley. The church that features in the show is actually the St Wilfred’s parish church located in Burnsall, a village few miles away from Grassington.

Malham, Yorkshire

The opening scenes were filmed in a spot in Malham Lings in North Yorkshire, replete with beautiful and lush green fields. The scene where Herriot swims in a waterfall pool was filmed at Janet’s Foss, also located in Malham. The area around Malham Cove also served as the location for some scenes in ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows-Part I.’

Skipton, Yorkshire

The lavish house where Mrs. Pumphrey lives was filmed at the Broughton Hall located in Skipton, Yorkshire. A Georgian property, Broughton Hall’s 3000-acre estate served as the location for many outdoor sequences, whose ancient outlook gave an authentic charm to the show. Helen’s farmhouse was filmed at Yockenthwaite, Skipton.

Other Locations

Among other locations, the Barden Bridge on the Bolton Abbey Estate situated in Northern Yorkshire was featured in the show along with the Ripon Racecourse. The scene involving the train station was filmed on the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway in Oakworth. The river Wharfe also appears in one of the episodes along with the Bradford Industrial Museum situated in the Moorside Mills, West Yorkshire.

