‘American Housewife’ might sound like yet another generic, run-of-the-mill, entitled Caucasian woman tale along the lines of ‘Desperate Housewives’ or even the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise. However, that would be a gross misconception as ‘American Housewife’ follows a woman struggling to gel with her affluent neighbors in the town of Westport.

The show revolves around Katie Otto: a relatable housewife who moves into the town of Westport and immediately feels out-of-place, thanks to her entitled and pretentious neighbors. The show chronicles Katie’s daily struggles as she raises three kids and looks after her husband. Katy Mixon essays the role of the protagonist, and her performance has been met with critical acclaim.

In case you were wondering where was ‘American Housewife’ filmed, we are here to help you out. Read on.

American Housewife Filming Locations

Like most sitcoms, ‘American Housewife’ takes place in several recurring locations. This is not just a genre convention or trope but also a product of the plot’s demand as ‘American Housewife’ focuses on the routine conflicts of its protagonist. Hence, it is only natural that multiple places like the character’s house repeatedly appear on the show.

‘American Housewife’ was originally titled ‘The Second Fattest Housewife in Westport’ and revolves around…drum roll…a housewife in Westport! Many viewers might be wondering whether Westport is an actual place. If so, is the show actually filmed in Westport? If not, where is ‘American Housewife’ filmed? Continue reading for the answers.

CBS Studio Centre, California

The ABC sitcom, ‘American Housewife’ might be set in Westport, but it is actually filmed entirely in the state of California. Firstly, it ought to be noted that Westport is, in fact, an actual place. It is a town located in Connecticut. The show’s portrayal of the town being affluent is quite authentic, albeit exaggerated.

Moving on, ‘American Housewife’ is filmed in CBS Studio Centre in Studio City, California. The production facility sprawls over 210,000 square feet and boasts of as many as 18 soundstages. Actual sets of the Otto family house and the café have been created at the Studio Center for filming purposes.

Walking around "American Housewife" set after a meeting at CBS studios.

The actual place where exteriors of the school are filmed is John Burroughs High School in Burbank, California. Here’s a video clip from the show that depicts the exterior shots of the John Burroughs High School.

Furthermore, the official Instagram page of ‘American Housewives’ also reveals how filming for the show was carried out at Hollywood, Los Angeles. Have a look:

Have a look at this photo that was taken while filming was being carried out at Hollywood Boulevard:

Viewers would also be intrigued to know that the town of Westport that the show is set in is actually a real place. The real Westport is located in the state of Connecticut. The town has a reputation for being affluent, and that is what the show refers to the most. Apart from that, the community-centric attitude of the residents also plays a major role in the television series.

