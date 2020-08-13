‘An Easy Girl,’ (Une Fille Facile in French) is a comedy movie directed by Rebecca Zlotowski. It features Zahia Dehar as Sofia, the sexually open and adventurous cousin of Mina Farid’s character, Naïma. With stark personalities and life experiences, the movie shows us how the pair spends Naïma’s summer vacations together. Think of it as a coming of age story, but with a much-needed update for the millennial generation. The film has a nuanced portrayal of its female protagonists, despite them being such different people. It also challenges those old school notions that are usually associated with women who are open and confident about their needs, especially the carnal ones.

An Easy Girl Filming Locations

The film is based in the French Riviera, especially Cannes since this is where Naïma calls home. The French Riviera is perhaps best known for its beaches and beautiful blue water, and for being a luxurious holiday destination. It consists of various cities like Saint Tropez, Cannes, Nice, and Monaco. Throughout the course of the film, we follow along with the protagonists as they make their way around the area.

Cannes, France

The city of Cannes is perhaps most famous for its film festival. However, in this movie, we get to see the place from the eyes of a native. Naïma has grown up in this city with her mother who works as a cleaner at a fancy hotel. Hence, she does not hail from a very secure financial background. On the other hand, we have Sofia, who has flown in from Paris and lives a reasonably glamorous life, usually paid for by the men she is with.

The two spend the summer together, and we see their adventures occurring along the Côte d’Azur. The film opens with the 22-year old Sofia swimming in the crystal clear waters in a cove near Cannes. This is the director paying homage to the opening scene of Eric Rohmer’s ‘La Collectionneuse’ (1967).

Over the course of the movie, the cousins get to know each other much better and even befriend playboy super-yacht owner Andres and his friend Philippe. They spend many days vacationing together and partying it up along the beautiful coastline. Sofia uses her sexuality and good looks to get all that she desires, while Naïma, who is an intellectual that has fought blatant sexism in daily life, observes her behavior from afar.

‘An Easy Girl’ may not have taken a conventional path when it comes to the film’s narrative and storytelling. However, considering the typical labels and norms whose existence it seeks to question, there is perhaps no other location well suited for the story than the French Riviera.

