Starring the renowned dynamic duo, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, ‘Baby Mama’ revolves around a single businesswoman who wishes to raise a child all by herself. But when she discovers that she’s infertile, she decides to hire an eccentric surrogate. For obvious reasons, the two women don’t get along too well at first. However, with time, they not only learn a lot about motherhood but also develop a deep sisterly bond. That being said, ‘Baby Mama’ isn’t exactly the kind of movie that walks you through several different locations. Even so, if you’re looking for a guide to all of its primary filming locations, read on further.

Baby Mama Filming Locations

Written and directed by Michael McCullers, ‘Baby Mama’ stars Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Greg Kinnear, Dax Shepard, Romany Malco, Maura Tierney, Holland Taylor, with Steve Martin, and Sigourney Weaver. According to reports, its filming was initiated in May 2007 and was carried out for 9 weeks in Philadephia and New York. The two leading actresses of the film, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, were encouraged by the director to make relevant changes to their dialogues prior to its shooting and even improvise during filming. In one of his interviews, director Michael McCullers, who made his debut with ‘Baby Mama’, also recalled how the two leading ladies brought something new to the film each day and made it even better.

New York

A lot of action in the initial moments of the film takes place in Kate Holbrook’s Apartment. This apartment is located at 210 Riverside Drive and West 93rd Street, Manhattan. Much later in the movie, when the two main characters, Kate and Angie, start getting along well, Angie convinces Kate to go to a night club with her. The night club depicted in this scene is Home Nightclub at 542 West 27th Street and 10th Avenue, Manhattan. The final courtroom scene in the movie, where Angie and Kate battle for the custody of the baby, was shot in New York County Supreme Court, 60 Centre Street, Financial, Manhattan.

Other major New York filming locations of the movie include Druids Bar & Restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan; Riverside Park, Manhattan; 114 East 71st St, New York City(the Gynaecologist’s Office); Brooklyn Heights, Brooklyn; Cobble Hill Park, Brooklyn; Communitea Cafe, Long Island City, Queens; St Francis Academy, Brooklyn; Steiner Studios – 15 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn Navy Yard, Brooklyn.

Pennsylvania

The hospital scene in the final moments of the movie was filmed at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia. Love Park in Philadelphia was another location where the filming of the movie was carried out.

