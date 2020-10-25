The 1988 classic dark comedy film ‘Beetlejuice’ is directed by Tim Burton, king of spooky. ‘Beetlejuice’ revolves around a recently deceased couple as they haunt their beloved home and ineffectively try to scare off the new owners who live there now. When their subpar scare tactics fail repeatedly, the ghost couple hires the services of a malicious poltergeist to get rid of the new residents of their home. Despite the warnings of their caseworker (there are bucketfuls of bureaucracy after death as well), Adam and Barbara (the dead couple) still summon the poltergeist Betelgeuse (pronounced “Beetlejuice”) to scare the new family away.

But as the deceased couple unexpectedly becomes friends with the teenaged girl Lydia, they realize that they’ve come to care for her and cannot allow Betelgeuse to harm her or her family. So they use their newly discovered ghost powers and send the poltergeist packing, saving Lydia and proceed to live together in harmony with her family. The film ‘Beetlejuice’ stars Michael Keaton as the titular Betelgeuse (or Beetlejuice) the poltergeist, while While Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis are Adam and Barbara (the newly deceased couple). Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O’Hara, and Winona Ryder star as the new family that’s moved in. If you love this classic spooky movie, then it’s only natural to wonder where it has been filmed. Lucky for you, we’ve got all the information right here.

Beetlejuice Filming Locations

There are two major filming locations in the movie ‘Beetlejuice’. Production of this movie began in March 1987. The film is set in the fictional town of Winter River, Connecticut but filming was done in Vermont and California. Here are specific details about the two locations.

East Corinth, Vermont

All outdoor scenes in the film were shot in East Corinth, Vermont. A general store in Corinth doubled as the Maitland Hardware Store, while Masonic Hall became Miss Shannon’s School for Girls.

Culver Studios, California

Most of the indoor scenes of ‘Beetlejuice’ were filmed on sets built in the Culver Studios which is located at 9336 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City, California. This historical studio is the place that served as a filming location for a lot of popular movies and TV shows like ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial‘, ‘Star Trek: The Original Series’, ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ’50 First Dates’, ‘Gone With The Wind‘, and ‘King Kong (1933)’. The first movie that ever filmed in Culver Studios is ‘The Lone Wolf’s Daughter’ (1919). In more recent years, ‘Cougar Town’ has been filmed here.

Read More: Where Was Halloweentown Filmed?