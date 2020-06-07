Adapted from Lauren Oliver’s New York Times best-selling book of the same name, ‘Before I Fall’ is about a mean school girl named Sam, who spends her days fooling around with her group of popular friends and bullying others at her school. But one day, after a brutal car accident, she finds herself in a loop where she keeps living the same day again and again. To stop this loop, she sets to figure out what’s causing it. But the deeper she digs into this mystery, the more she ends up turning her whole life around.

The film’s time travel plot is enough to keep you intrigued but what makes it even more captivating is its deeper themes revolving around second chances and finding one’s purpose. Moreover, the stellar performance of its cast adds more heft to its coming-of-age drama. Along with all of this, the movie’s mise-en-scène also creates the perfect smug high school environment. So if all of this got you wondering where it was filmed, read on further to know all about the filming locations of ‘Before I Fall’.

Before I Fall Filming Locations

The principal photography of ‘Before I Fall’ begun on November 16, 2015, and went on till December 19, 2015. The movie was entirely filmed in several locations of British Columbia, where it was predominantly shot in North Vancouver and Squamish. Halston Sage, who plays the role of Lindsay Edgecomb, posted a snap from the first day of the filming of the movie with the other three female leads:

Here’s another one posted by Elena Kampouris, who plays the role of Juliet Sykes:

1st day @ the office,on location gettin ready 4an early mornin shoot#stunningviews #BeforeIFall @awesomenesstv 🎬🏔🌲☺️ pic.twitter.com/YSE3avs0k1 — Elena Kampouris (@ElenaKampouris) November 25, 2015

North Vancouver, British Columbia

If you have already watched the film, you’ll be able to recall that the film’s action primarily takes place in two major locations. One happens to be the main character’s home and the other one is her school. Her Kingston house is located at 2580 Colwood Drive, North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The house has been designed by award-winning architect Kevin Vallely and is known as “The Butterfly House.”

Kevin Vallely Design have designed the Butterfly House in #Vancouver,Canada – see more here http://t.co/xMMiDg4bYj – pic.twitter.com/QtrB4Ibr7t — CONTEMPORIST (@CONTEMPORIST) January 16, 2014

You can check out its Google street view below:

Here’s also a tweet which reveals that the movie’s filming took place in and around Vancouver:

Squamish, British Columbia

As mentioned earlier, almost the entire film unfolds its storyline inside a school. The school depicted in the film is Quest University located at 3200 University Blvd, Squamish, British Columbia, Canada. According to a reliable source, several scenes of the film were shot in the main academic building of the University and a few were also shot in its cafeteria area, recreation center, and basketball gym. Apart from all the locations mentioned above, some scenes of the movie were also filmed at Minaty Bay near Britannia Beach.

Here’s a picture from the sets of the film at Quest University:

Here’s another:

Here are two more pictures posted by Cynthy Wu, who plays the role of Ally Harris in the film:

